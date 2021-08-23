The "Europe Garage Doors Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe garage doors market is expected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.68%.

Garage doors of all segments have an established market across Europe, driven by the demand for new units. Increasing demand for energy-efficient doors is driving the global trend of energy conservation. Builders integrate high-efficiency garage doors in their portfolio, which provides consumers with improved thermal efficiency and saves their expenses.

The government is promoting innovative commercial doors and windows to aid high energy consumption and reduce carbon footprint. Due to expected changes in energy consumption policies by government agencies, the Europe garage doors market is expected to witness a surge in demand.

Automated and remote-controlled operations are the latest technological advancements that are likely to gain high traction in the doors industry. There is also a vast scope of investment in research and development in the market pertaining to disruption in demand and supply of resources. The UK was the largest market for doors and windows market in Europe as of 2020.

Europe Garage Doors Market Segmentation Analysis

The demand for sectional doors is rapidly increasing as one of the most prevalent choices among consumers and will continue to grow during the forecast period. In terms of design options, sectional doors have more room for personalization, as it has a wide range of design differences, whereas roller doors have limited design.

In terms of material used, Aluminum doors remain the favorable option in commercial spaces since it is lighter than steel and iron and is also naturally resistant to corrosion and rust and offers good durability and strength. The demand for wooden materials has been higher in Western Europe and Nordic countries.

Geographical Analysis

The UK holds the largest European garage doors market share, due to the installation of doors in new construction and renovation activities. In Germany, factors such as low-interest rates, a rising immigrant population, and job security support the growth of construction which, in turn, will increase the demand for garage doors in the country. In emerging regions of Central and Eastern Europe, rapidly developing infrastructure and construction output are driving the growth of the garage doors market.

Vendor Analysis

The garage doors market in Europe is highly fragmented, with several established manufacturers holding a significant share. Following the regional trend for energy conservation, vendors are integrating high performance doors in their product portfolio. The growth of the vendors depends on market conditions, technological innovations, and industry development.

The key players in the Europe garage doors market are Garador, Hormann, Novoferm, Teckentrup. Vendors must pursue growth by acquisitions as numerous small-scale players are active in towns and small regions. Vendors should focus on improving their geographical presence by finding partners in emerging countries.

Prominent Vendors

Garador

Hormann

Novoferm

Teckentrup

Other Prominent Vendors

Alluguard

Assa Abloy

Alulux

Birkdale

Came

Cedar Door

Erreca

Gliderol

Jeld-Wen

Kruzik

Nassau Door

Nice

Rundum Meir

Ryterna

Silvelox

SWS

VKR holdings

Woodrite Doors

Alutech

Raynor

Doorhan

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

5 Report Assumptions Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Construction Overview in Europe

7.3 Innovation in Garage Doors

7.4 Impact Of COVID-19

8 Market Opportunities Trends

8.1 Improvement in Operation Functionalities Of Garage Doors

8.2 Investments in Research Development

9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 New Construction Increasing Home Enhancement Activities

9.2 Post-Covid Recovery of European Tourism Industry

9.3 Rising Housing Investments

10 Market Restraints

10.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

10.2 Variations in Construction Industry

11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Size Forecast

11.2 Five Forces Analysis

12 Door Type

12.1 Market Snapshot Growth Engine (Revenue)

12.2 Market Snapshot Growth Engine (Units)

12.3 Market Overview

12.4 Sectional Garage Doors

12.5 Roller Garage Doors

12.6 Up and Over Garage Doors

12.7 Side Hinged Garage Doors

12.8 Side Sliding Garage Doors

13 Material

13.1 Market Snapshot Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot Growth Engine (Units)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Metal

13.5 Wood

13.6 Fiberglass

13.7 Others

14 Operation

14.1 Market Snapshot Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot Growth Engine (Units)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 Manual

14.5 Automatic

15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot Growth Engine (Units)

15.3 Market Overview

15.4 Residential

15.5 Commercial

16 Country

16.1 Market Snapshot Growth Engine (Revenue)

16.2 Market Snapshot Growth Engine (Units)

16.3 Country Overview

16.4 UK

16.5 Germany

16.6 France

16.7 Italy

16.8 Spain

16.9 Nordics

16.10 Benelux

16.11 Russia

16.12 Poland

17 Competitive Landscape

17.1 Competition Overview

18 Key Company Profiles

18.1 Garador

18.2 Hormann

18.3 Novoferm

18.4 Teckentrup

19 Other Prominent Vendors

19.1 Alluguard

19.2 ASSA Abloy

19.3 Alulux

19.4 Birkdale

19.5 Came

19.6 Cedar Door

19.7 Erreka

19.8 Gliderol

19.9 Jeld-Wen

19.10 Kruzik

19.11 Nassau Door

19.12 Nice

19.13 Rundum Meir

19.14 Ryterna

19.15 Silvelox

19.16 SWS

19.17 VKR Holding

19.18 Woodrite Doors

19.19 Alutech

19.20 Raynor

19.21 Doorhan

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1rot7

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005236/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900