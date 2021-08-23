Less than two months after closing its most recent, c £100m (gross) upsized equity placing, LXi REIT has substantially deployed the equity proceeds in accretive acquisitions. Further assets are in solicitors' hands. Full rent collection underpins the FY22 DPS target, a new high level since listing in February 2017, and we forecast portfolio growth and inflation-protected rents to drive further growth in DPS and net asset value.

