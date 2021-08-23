- (PLX AI) - Telekom Austria chose network equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson as partners in the rollout of the 5G networks in the markets of Bulgaria, Croatia, the Republic of Serbia and Slovenia.
- • In Bulgaria, Nokia is building the radio network and Ericsson the core network, in Croatia Ericsson is responsible for both radio and core network, in Serbia and Slovenia Nokia is responsible for both radio and packt core network
- • In Austria it was already announced in spring 2019, that Nokia is the chosen partner in the 5G rollout of both radio and core network domains
NOKIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de