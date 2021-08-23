Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hohe Zugewinne! Zum Wochenauftakt: Rekordfahrt geht weiter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LEJV ISIN: US8181503025 Ticker-Symbol: RTS2 
Tradegate
23.08.21
11:20 Uhr
19,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEVERSTAL PAO GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,10019,40012:44
19,10019,30012:44
Dow Jones News
23.08.2021 | 11:55
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PAO Severstal: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

DJ PAO Severstal: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 23-Aug-2021 / 12:23 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

23 August 2021

PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, that a resolution on payment of a dividend for the three months ended 30 June 2021 was passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 20 August 2021.

Severstal's shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 84.45 rubles per share for the three months ended 30 June 2021. The record date for this dividend payment is 2 September 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: GMS 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  120522 
EQS News ID:  1228201 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)

SEVERSTAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.