DJ PAO Severstal: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Results of Extraordinary General Meeting 23-Aug-2021 / 12:23 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

23 August 2021

PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, that a resolution on payment of a dividend for the three months ended 30 June 2021 was passed at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") held on 20 August 2021.

Severstal's shareholders approved the payment of a dividend of 84.45 rubles per share for the three months ended 30 June 2021. The record date for this dividend payment is 2 September 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com; na.klimantov@severstal.com

Public Relations

Anastasia Mishanina

T: +7 (495) 926-77-66

anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com

***

P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: GMS TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 120522 EQS News ID: 1228201 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228201&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)