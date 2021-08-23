Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Summarizes Successful 2021 Drilling at Rajapalot, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to summarize drill results from the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (Figure 1).
Key Results:
- The soon to be released Rajapalot resource update will cover eight prospect areas (The Hut, Terry's Hammer, Rumajärvi, Palokas, South Palokas, Raja, Uusisaari and Joki E). The 2020/21 drill program has led to the discovery of two new gold-cobalt zones, delineated significant extensions to four more prospects with defined resources and added two further prospects suitable for wireframing and resource estimation (Figure 1);
- Approximately 80% of the Rajapalot area, or 20 kilometres of mineralization-host package remains untested by drilling. Rajapalot forms a smaller part of Mawson's larger 100 square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Finnish project area owned 100% by Mawson.
Key results from the program include (Figure 1):
- Drill delineation of coherent gold-cobalt zones at the Hut and Joki East , which are located 500 metres and 1,500 metres respectively from the closest Inferred Mineral resource areas (Figure 1).
- Joki East is a blind discovery from 150 metres depth made by Mawson this drill season. Mineralization is thin but very high grade and extends over 225 metres down-plunge and 30-40 metres across strike. The mineralization is in an all-season drill area and remains open up- and down-plunge. Mise-a-la-masse geophysics undertaken at Joki East has confirmed the shape and extent of the sulphidic gold-bearing body up plunge and demonstrated that mineralization shows good connectivity between drill holes. Key results included PAL0241 which intersected 1.6 metres @ 28.3 g/t gold ("Au") and 1,190 ppm cobalt ("Co") , 29.2 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") from 168.6 metres;
- At the Hut , a new discovery delivered the thickest mineralized zone drilled to date at Rajapalot with PAL0259 intersecting 70.3 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au, 828 ppm Co, 1.6 g/t AuEq from 95.8 metres (no lower cut-off applied). Follow up drilling included 3.6 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 2,290 ppm Co, 9.4 g/t AuEq from 207.7 metres in PAL0301;
- At South Palokas significant extensions of mineralization were discovered, with intersections drilled 290 metres down-plunge. Mineralization remains open. Highlights included:
- PAL0235 intersected 15.3 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 998 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres;
- PAL0303 was drilled 120 metres down-plunge from PAL0235 and intersected 30.8 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 1,403 ppm Co, 5.1 g/t AuEq from 553.2 metres.
- At the Raja project shallow holes drilled on a 90-metre-wide cross section were targeted to test an undrilled area. These results more than double the grade and thickness of the shallow parts of the Raja prospect. Highlights included:
- Drill hole PAL0297 intersected 20.7 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 111 ppm Co, 7.5 g/t AuEq from 74.0 metres;
- Drill hole PAL0295 intersected 15.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 783 ppm Co, 4.5 g/t AuEq from 53.3 metres;
- Early stage drilling also defined new high-grade gold-cobalt intersections with electromagnetic conductors that will provide a large upside for increasing the resource base in future drill campaigns.
- At Terry's Hammer prospect PAL0273 intersected 9.3 metres @ 1.5 g/t Au, 422 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 14.6 metres;
- At the Rumajärvi prospect PAL0258 intersected 3.0 metres @ 8.3 g/t Au, 283 ppm Co, 8.6 g/t AuEq from 66.9 metres and PAL0267 intersected 27.5 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au, 443 ppm Co, 1.0 g/t AuEq from 30.3 metres.
Mr. Michael Hudson, Chairman and CEO states, "Our 2021 drilling program has delivered more economic grade/width intersections than ever before. We have discovered two new gold-cobalt zones, delineated significant extensions to four more prospects with defined resources and added two further prospects suitable for wireframing and resource estimation. Our Rajapalot gold camp is expanding rapidly, allowing us to extend our successful exploration strategy across the full 100 square kilometre property. Drill success has continually increased through recognition of strong linear late structural controls to high-grade gold-cobalt mineralization and a strong correlation with electromagnetic conductors that provide a large potential for increasing mineral resources in future drill campaigns. A resource upgrade is due before the end of August."
Mawson completed 76 holes for 19,422 metres during the 2020/21 winter drill season. Results from all holes are provided in Tables 1 and 3 below. At the completion of the 2020/21 winter drill program a total of 544 drillholes for 84,507 metres has been drilled at the Rajapalot project with an average depth of 155 metres. The top 30 intersections in the project to date are shown in Table 2. Key results from the program are outlined below.
Joki East
Joki East is a blind discovery from 150 metres depth made by Mawson this drill season. Mineralization is thin but very high grade and extends over 225 metres down-plunge and 30-40 metres across strike. The mineralization is in all-season drill area and remains open and untested up- and down-plunge. Mise-a-la-masse geophysics undertaken at Joki East has confirmed the shape and extent of the sulphidic gold-bearing body up plunge and demonstrated that mineralization shows good connectivity between drill holes. Key results included:
- PAL0241 intersected 1.6 metres @ 28.3 g/t Au and 1,190ppm Co , 29.2 g/t AuEq from 168.6 metres;
- PAL0242 returned 1.6 metres @ 19.2 g/t Au and 1,478ppm Co, 20.3 g/t AuEq from 155.0 metres;
- PAL0245 intersected 1.3 metres @ 25.3 g/t Au and 2,327 ppm Co, 26.9 g/t AuEq from 177.1 metres, including 0.9 metres @ 36.6 g/t Au and 2,539 ppm Co, 38.3 g/t AuEq from 177.5 metres, 0.5 metres @ 23.0 g/t Au and 3,974 ppm Co, 25.8 g/t AuEq from 191.0 metres and 2.1 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au and 806 ppm Co, 3.3 g/t AuEq from 194.8 metres;
- PAL0246 returned 0.6 metres @ 10.3 g/t Au and 725ppm Co, 10.8 g/t AuEq from 188.6 metres, 1.0 metre @ 3.2 g/t Au and 766 ppm Co, 3.8 g/t AuEq) from 208.6 metres and 1.1 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au and 1,156 ppm Co, 1.4 g/t AuEq from 211.2 metres;
- PAL0247 is the deepest hole at Joki East with encouraging thickness and continuity of grade developing down-plunge returned 5.5 metres @ 6.9 g/t Au and 732 ppm Co, 7.4 g/t AuEq from 220.9 metres including 1.0 metre @ 25.4 g/t Au and 617 ppm Co, 25.8 g/t AuEq from 223.8 metres:
- Drill hole PAL0252 intersected 1.5 metres @ 18.1 g/t Au, 1,696 ppm Co, 19.6 g/t AuEq from 117.0 metres.
The Hut
At the Hut, a new drill discovery in PAL0259 delivered the thickest mineralized zone drilled to date at Rajapalot intersecting 70.3 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au, 828 ppm Co, 1.6 g/t AuEq from 95.8 metres (no lower cut-off applied):
- Including 23.3 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au, 1,035 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 100.7 metres;
- Including 14.4 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 1,531 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 126.3 metres;
- Including 2.4 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 747 ppm Co, 4.6 g/t AuEq from 143.3 metres;
- Including 7.0 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au, 31 ppm Co, 1.2 g/t AuEq from 159.0 metres;
Follow up drilling in PAL0263, drilled 70 metres down-plunge and north of PAL0259, intersected:
- 13.6 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au and 98 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 103.0 metres;
- including 2.7 metres @ 5.0 g/t Au, 264 ppm Co, 5.3 g/t AuEq from 104.8 metres;
- 4.3 metres @ 2.3 g/t Au, 26 ppm Co, 2.3 g/t AuEq from 121.5 metres;
- 9.2 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au, 256 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 222.3 metres;
- including 2.0 metres @ 4.3 g/t Au, 170 ppm Co, 4.4 g/t AuEq from 227.3 metres.
Drill hole PAL0269, drilled 50 metres north-west from PAL0263 intersected:
- 15 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 307 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 195.9 metres;
- including 6.0 metres @ 2.1 g/t Au, 501 ppm Co, 2.5 g/t AuEq from 198.9 metres; and
- 3.0 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 13 ppm Co, 3.1 g/t AuEq from 219.4 metres;
- PAL0301 intersected 3.6 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 2,290 ppm Co, 9.4 g/t AuEq from 207.7 metres;
- PAL0291 intersected 1.0 metre @ 11.2 g/t Au, 28 ppm Co, 11.2 g/t AuEq from 106.9 metres and 14.2 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au, 353 ppm Co, 1.5 g/t AuEq from 284.5 metres.
South Palokas
At South Palokas significant extensions of high-grade gold mineralization were intersected at depth. In combination, PAL0303 and PAL0235, both drilled this season, extend high-grade mineralization at South Palokas down-plunge by 290 metres, which remains open. Highlights included:
- PAL0235 intersected 15.3 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 998 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres including 2.0 metres @ 11.2 g/t Au, 1,019 ppm Co, 12.0 g/t AuEq from 447.5 metres. The closest high-grade drill hole that is located 160 metres up plunge from PAL0235 is the previously reported PAL0213 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq from 293.0 metres and 6.0 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au, 1,364 ppm Co, 10.0 g/t AuEq from 317.0 metres);
- PAL0303 was drilled 120 metres down-plunge from PAL0235 and intersected 30.8 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 1,403 ppm Co, 5.1 g/t AuEq from 553.2 metres; including:
- 1.0 metre @ 8.9 g/t Au, 2,164 ppm Co, 10.7 g/t AuEq from 563.9 metres;
- 7.0 metres @ 8.2 g/t Au, 2,020 ppm Co, 9.9 g/t AuEq from 566.9 metres;
- 1.0 metre @ 8.9 g/t Au, 1,036 ppm Co, 9.8 g/t AuEq from 575.0 metres;
- 4.0 metres @ 6.9 g/t Au, 1,460 ppm Co, 8.1 g/t AuEq from 578.0 metres.
- PAL0288 was drilled on a section between holes PAL0122 and PAL0204 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co from 293.0 metres) that lies within the confines of the Whittle Constrained pit published as part of the 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource and intersected 11.0 metres @ 4.0 g/t Au, 756 ppm Co, 4.6 g/t AuEq from 119.0 metres (vertical depth 105 metres), including 4.0 metres @ 9.6 g/t Au, 676 ppm Co, 10.1 g/t AuEq from 124.0 metres.
- PAL0290 was drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0173 ( 17.0 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 827 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq ) and intersected 20.0 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 529 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 240.0 metres, including 11.6 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au, 541ppm Co, 3.2 g/t AuEq from 242.0 metres.
- PAL0308 , drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0235, intersected 8.5 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 866 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 492.6 metres and a further 22.3 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 751 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres, including 6.0 metres @ 1.4 g/t Au, 1,444 ppm Co, 2.6 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres.
- PAL0296 was drilled 50 metres west from PAL0290 and intersected 24.0 metres @ 1.3 /t Au, 538 ppm Co, 1.8 g/t AuEq from 254.0 metres; including 15.0 metres @ 2.0 g/t Au, 652 ppm Co, 2.5 g/t AuEq from 256.0 metres, and 7 metres @ 1.8 g/t Au, 288 ppm Co, 2.0 g/t AuEq from 322.5 metres including 1 metre @ 5.4 g/t Au, 307 ppm Co, 5.7 g/t AuEq from 322.5 metres.
Raja
At Raja, holes drilled on a 90-metre-wide cross section at the prospect were targeted to test an undrilled shallow area. These results more than double the grade and thickness of the shallow parts of the Raja prospect. The holes are located 250 metres up-plunge from PAL0093 that intersected 33.6 metres @ 8.0 g/t Au and 823 ppm Co from 243.0 metres (press release of June 27, 2018 ).
- Drill hole PAL0297 intersected 20.7 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 111 ppm Co, 7.5 g/t AuEq from 74.0 metres, including:
- 2.2 metres @ 32.6 g/t Au, 91 ppm Co, 32.7 g/t AuEq from 75.0 metres;
- 3.0 metres @ 19.4 g/t Au, 181 ppm Co, 19.5 g/t AuEq from 90.7 metres;
- Drill hole PAL0295 intersected 15.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 783 ppm Co, 4.5 g/t AuEq from 53.3 metres;
- including 6.0 metres at 8.5 g/t Au, 344 ppm Co, 8.8 g/t AuEq from 63.0 metres;
- Drill hole PAL0302 intersected 2.0 metres @ 7.1 g/t Au, 96 ppm Co, 7.2 g/t AuEq from 97.4 metres.
Palokas
At the Palokas prospect, drilling to extend mineralization beyond the current southern resource boundary included:
- PAL0283 intersected 1.0 metre @ 8.2 g/t Au, 52 ppm Co, 8.3 g/t AuEq from 222.8 metres;
- PAL0293 intersected 7.1 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 466 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 260.2 metres and 13.8 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 899 ppm Co, 1.7 g/t AuEq from 274.2 metres;
New earlier stage targets
Early stage drilling also defined new high-grade gold-cobalt intersections with electromagnetic conductors that will provide upside for increasing the resource base in future drill campaigns.
- At Terry's Hammer prospect PAL0273 drilled 9.3 metres @ 1.5 g/t Au, 422 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 14.6 metres;
- At the Rumajärvi prospect PAL0258 drilled 3.0 metres @ 8.3 g/t Au, 283 ppm Co, 8.6 g/t AuEq from 66.9 metres and PAL0267 drilled 27.5 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au, 443 ppm Co, 1.0 g/t AuEq from 30.3 metres.
Technical and Environmental Background
Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:
- Average gold price US$1,599 per oz
- Average cobalt price US$19.93 per pound
- Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).
The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.
All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).
Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.
NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020 , an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.
Qualified Person
Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.
On behalf of the Board,
"Michael Hudson"
Michael Hudson, Chairman & CEO
Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 685 9316, info@mawsongold.com
Forward-Looking Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based upon various estimates and assumptions including, without limitation, the expectations and beliefs of management, including that the Company can access financing, appropriate equipment and sufficient labor. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates; changes in world metal markets; changes in equity markets; ability to achieve goals; that the political environment in which the Company operates will continue to support the development and operation of mining projects; the threat associated with outbreaks of viruses and infectious diseases, including the novel COVID-19 virus; risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; reliance on a single asset; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations; unexpected geological conditions; local community relations; dealings with non-governmental organizations; delays in operations due to permit grants; environmental and safety risks; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. While these factors and assumptions are considered reasonable by Mawson, in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, Mawson can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot highlight results from 2020/21 drill program. Dashed red rectangles show focus of 2021 resource expansion drilling program combined with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates.
Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)
Hole ID
East
North
Azimuth
Dip
RL
Depth (m)
Prospect
Comment
PAL0235
3408208.1
7373667.8
047
-81.0
172.7
176.9 to 522.0
South Palokas
reported 29 June 2021
PAL0237
3409690
7374570
220
-61
180.4
68.5
Hirvimaa
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0238
3409662
7374613
220
-77
180.9
149.7
Hirvimaa
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0239
3410303.4
7372642.9
060
-66.0
151.0
41.7
Joki East
Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0240
3410305.1
7372643.6
060
-66.0
151.2
281.7
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0241
3410337.8
7372661.1
060
-66.0
151.3
236.4
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0242
3410364.0
7372674.9
060
-66.0
150.6
236.8
Joki East
reported 25 Nov 2020
PAL0243
3410309.3
7372708.5
060
-67.5
151.4
239.7
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0244
3410337.3
7372726.2
062
-68.0
151.4
251.7
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0245
3410275.0
7372690.0
060
-66.0
151.4
257.5
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0246
3410266.1
7372744.7
060
-71.0
152.3
287.6
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0247
3410211.8
7372728.5
061
-64.0
151.5
293.4
Joki East
reported 21 Dec 2020
PAL0248
3411714.7
7371404.9
065
-60.0
124.9
323.6
Regional
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0249
3410204.0
7372724.3
064
-72.0
151.6
269.6
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0250
3410404.0
7372632.2
060
-66.0
151.2
195.3
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0251
3410374.9
7372616.9
060
-66.0
151.0
179.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0252
3410435.4
7372651.2
060
-66.0
149.5
155.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0253
3410154.1
7372819.7
061
-78.5
153.8
359.7
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0254
3410153.2
7372821.5
061
-70.5
155.0
320.9
Joki East
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0255
3408125.6
7373140.2
090
-85.0
172.5
347.9
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0256
3408125.6
7373140.2
088
-72.0
172.5
272.6
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0257
3408126.6
7373140.2
087
-58.0
172.5
230.4
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0258
3407835.1
7372449.6
039
-85.0
172.3
389.8
Rumajärvi
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0259
3408064.0
7372937.0
057
-61.5
173.4
299.9
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0260
3408089.4
7373033.5
059
-70.0
173.1
320.6
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0261
3408064.0
7372937.0
057
-74.0
173.4
311.7
Hut
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0262
3408463.9
7373910.4
139
-73.0
173.6
358.9
Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0263
3408089.4
7373033.5
059
-84.0
173.1
329.8
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0264
3407834.0
7372449.7
039
-68.0
172.8
125.5
Rumajärvi
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0265
3407956.6
7373143.7
143
-49.0
172.1
301.8
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0266
3407835.1
7372448.6
210
-78.0
172.3
149.7
Rumajärvi
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0267
3407840.8
7372408.1
065
-48.2
172.7
268.9
Rumajärvi
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0268
3408186.3
7372767.6
060
-80.0
178.7
131.5
Terry's Hammer
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0269
3407956.6
7373143.7
126
-46.0
172.1
268.5
Hut
reported 12 April 2021
PAL0270
3408463.9
7373910.4
124
-59.0
173.6
289.8
Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0271
3408186.3
7372767.6
210
-85.0
178.7
120.0
Terry's Hammer
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0272
3407840.8
7372408.1
065
-73.0
172.7
302.6
Rumajärvi
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0273
3408215.8
7372746.9
119
-54.0
177.3
82.1
Terry's Hammer
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0274
3407956.6
7373143.7
114
-45.0
172.1
280.2
Hut
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0275
3408089.4
7373033.5
240
-81.0
173.1
161.8
Hut
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0276
3408467.8
7373868.1
128
-50.0
172.0
23.9
Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0277
3408090.7
7373033.0
056
-81.5
173.6
257.3
Hut
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0278
3407956.6
7373143.0
150
-50.0
172.1
280.0
Hut
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0279
3408467.8
7373868.1
128
-50.0
172.0
287.9
Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0280
3407641.8
7372426.8
061
-38.0
173.0
342.9
Rumajärvi
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0281
3408544.8
7373674.7
116
-60.0
173.5
146.3
South Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0282
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-67.0
172.7
341.9
Hut
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0283
3408467.8
7373868.1
141
-52.1
173.5
277.9
Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0284
3408521.2
7373606.0
062
-79.0
173.6
146.6
South Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0285
3407641.8
7372426.9
061
-47.0
173.0
314.2
Rumajärvi
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0286
3408521.2
7373606.0
240
-69.0
173.6
149.4
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0287
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-76.0
172.7
346.7
Hut
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0288
3408521.2
7373606.0
240
-57.0
173.6
172.8
South Palokas
reported 29 June 2021
PAL0289
3408467.8
7373868.1
155
-52.0
172.0
305.2
Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0290
3408410.5
7373660.5
235
-78.0
174.0
335.6
South Palokas
reported 29 June 2021
PAL0291
3407941.4
7373070.5
061
-85.0
172.7
329.3
Hut
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0292
3408112.4
7372770.1
060
-61.0
172.4
149.1
Terry's Hammer
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0293
3408467.8
7373868.1
061
-68.0
172.0
344.3
Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0294
3407941.4
7373070.5
220
-87.0
172.7
353.7
Hut
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0295
3408821.1
7372287.6
058
-80.0
172.7
140.2
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0296
3408410.5
7373660.5
241
-71.5
174.0
368.7
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0297
3408821.1
7372287.6
058
-66.0
172.7
169.4
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0298
3408466.5
7373867.0
128
-65.0
173.9
305.1
Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0299
3408410.5
7373660.5
241
-64.5
174.0
394.7
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0300
3408821.1
7372287.6
245
-80.0
172.7
142.5
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0301
3407999.2
7373194.3
115
-57.0
172.1
335.0
Hut
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0302
3408912.5
7372341.5
238
-73.0
172.3
163.8
Raja
reported 13 July 2021
PAL0303
3407712.4
7373644.2
044
-75.5
172.7
629.2
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0304
3407681.1
7373602.7
160
-58.0
173.6
125.2
South Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0305
3407649.8
7373660.5
050
-82.0
174.0
281.5
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0306
3407843
7372798
60
-45
172.4
280.6
Uusisaari
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0307
3408273
7373630
66
-85
174.66
352.9
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0308
3408134
7373634
50
-77
173
515.6
South Palokas
reported 03 August 2021
PAL0309
3407850
7372499
81
-74
172.5
202.5
Rumajärvi
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0310
3408610
7373895
167
-76
174.86
209.5
Palokas
reported 17 Aug 2021
PAL0311
3408610
7373895
96
-55
174.86
78.9
Palokas
Abandoned due to snow melt
Table 2: Top 30 intersections from the Rajapalot project. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 2.0 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 1 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.
Prospect
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Co ppm
AuEq g/t
grade*width
Raja
PAL0093
252.2
261.8
9.7
23.1
1080
24.0
231.5
Palokas
PRAJ0009
3.9
7.9
4.0
50.5
946
51.3
205.3
Palokas
PAL0222
266.9
275.1
8.2
19.1
1572
20.5
167.9
Palokas
PRAJ0006
1.3
16.3
15.0
9.2
769
9.8
147.5
Palokas
PAL0228
251.4
258.4
7.0
17.0
2168
18.9
132.2
Palokas
PRAJ0107
25.7
32.7
7.0
17.7
730
18.3
128.1
Palokas
PAL0030
110.2
120.2
10.0
9.7
562
10.2
102.3
Palokas
PAL0027
34.4
41.2
6.8
14.1
659
14.7
99.8
Raja
PAL0188
321.6
328.6
7.0
11.9
1641
13.3
93.2
South Palokas
PAL0303
561.9
573.9
12.0
6.1
1926
7.7
92.6
Palokas
PAL0236
449.7
454.6
4.9
18.0
1236
19.1
92.5
Palokas
PRAJ0003
0.0
3.0
3.0
27.5
851
28.2
84.7
South Palokas
PAL0203
303.0
311.0
8.0
7.9
2672
10.2
81.5
Raja
PAL0297
74.0
78.2
4.2
18.3
83
18.3
76.1
Raja
PAL0190
381.8
387.8
6.0
11.8
949
12.7
75.9
Raja
PAL0075
82.2
91.0
8.8
7.5
1229
8.6
75.4
Raja
PAL0092
246.0
249.0
3.0
23.3
1413
24.5
73.6
South Palokas
PAL0213
294.0
304.0
10.0
6.5
1008
7.3
73.4
Palokas
PAL0194
425.1
432.9
7.8
5.1
4454
8.9
69.5
Raja
PAL0295
57.0
69.0
12.0
4.8
908
5.6
67.4
South Palokas
PAL0204
93.7
103.0
9.3
6.3
1018
7.1
66.3
Raja
PAL0297
90.3
94.7
4.4
14.3
148
14.4
63.4
South Palokas
PAL0213
317.0
323.0
6.0
9.0
1364
10.2
61.3
Raja
PAL0118
381.0
382.6
1.6
37.3
1143
38.3
61.2
Raja
PAL0188
307.7
315.6
8.0
5.9
1840
7.4
59.1
South Palokas
PAL0303
575.0
584.0
9.0
5.1
1356
6.2
56.2
Palokas
PRAJ0114
61.1
68.1
7.0
7.1
947
7.9
55.3
Palokas
PRAJ0004
2.0
10.3
8.3
5.9
454
6.3
52.3
Raja
PAL0190
374.0
378.0
4.0
11.2
1758
12.7
50.9
Palokas
PRAJ0022
10.0
24.0
14.0
3.0
580
3.5
49.5
Table 3: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.
Prospect
Hole ID
From (m)
To (m)
Width (m)
Au g/t
Co ppm
AuEq g/t
South Palokas
PAL0235
439.5
454.7
15.3
3.0
998
3.9
South Palokas
PAL0235
494.1
495.3
1.2
0.3
<
0.3
Joki East
PAL0240
148.8
149.8
1.0
0.9
5
0.9
Joki East
PAL0240
165.1
167.5
2.4
0.1
1187
1.1
Joki East
PAL0241
168.6
170.2
1.6
28.3
1190
29.3
Joki East
PAL0242
154.0
158.5
4.4
7.3
735
7.9
Joki East
PAL0243
193.0
195.9
2.9
0.6
574
1.1
Joki East
PAL0245
177.1
178.4
1.3
25.3
2327
27.3
Joki East
PAL0245
191.0
191.5
0.5
23.0
3974
26.4
Joki East
PAL0245
194.8
196.9
2.1
2.8
806
3.5
Joki East
PAL0246
188.6
189.2
0.6
10.3
725
10.9
Joki East
PAL0246
204.4
212.4
7.9
0.7
323
1.0
Joki East
PAL0247
216.6
218.5
1.9
0.7
103
0.7
Joki East
PAL0247
220.9
230.0
9.1
4.3
457
4.7
Joki East
PAL0249
177.3
178.3
1.0
2.5
344
2.8
Joki East
PAL0250
87.5
89.2
1.7
2.0
159
2.1
Joki East
PAL0250
120.5
121.5
1.0
0.8
130
0.9
Joki East
PAL0250
125.2
128.1
2.9
1.5
782
2.2
Joki East
PAL0250
136.6
137.6
1.0
1.8
33
1.8
Joki East
PAL0251
146.5
146.9
0.5
0.4
15
0.4
Joki East
PAL0251
152.8
153.9
1.2
0.4
29
0.4
Joki East
PAL0252
117.0
118.5
1.5
18.1
1696
19.6
Joki East
PAL0254
215.0
218.1
3.1
0.4
107
0.5
Joki East
PAL0254
288.5
290.0
1.5
1.3
167
1.4
Hut
PAL0255
78.8
90.1
11.4
0.4
123
0.5
Hut
PAL0255
102.5
103.5
1.1
0.1
314
0.3
Hut
PAL0255
106.6
110.5
4.0
0.1
222
0.3
Hut
PAL0255
212.7
213.8
1.1
0.1
609
0.6
Hut
PAL0255
236.6
237.7
1.1
0.2
268
0.4
Hut
PAL0255
312.1
313.1
1.0
1.0
44
1.1
Hut
PAL0256
79.4
83.0
3.7
0.2
67
0.3
Hut
PAL0256
95.9
96.9
1.0
0.2
382
0.5
Hut
PAL0256
100.2
101.2
1.0
0.3
127
0.4
Hut
PAL0256
110.0
113.0
3.0
0.9
549
1.3
Hut
PAL0256
115.1
119.0
3.9
0.3
223
0.5
Hut
PAL0256
121.4
125.0
3.7
0.1
234
0.3
Hut
PAL0256
140.0
142.0
2.0
0.0
385
0.4
Hut
PAL0257
47.0
48.0
1.0
0.1
219
0.3
Hut
PAL0257
174.5
175.5
1.0
0.1
429
0.4
Rumajarvi
PAL0258
44.5
46.0
1.5
0.0
675
0.6
Rumajarvi
PAL0258
66.9
69.9
3.0
8.3
283
8.6
Rumajarvi
PAL0258
94.0
108.6
14.6
0.6
1094
1.5
Hut
PAL0259
95.8
124.0
28.3
1.0
1090
2.0
Hut
PAL0259
126.3
150.3
24.0
1.0
1104
2.0
Hut
PAL0259
153.3
154.3
1.0
1.7
10
1.7
Hut
PAL0259
159.0
166.0
7.0
1.1
31
1.2
Hut
PAL0260
89.8
97.8
8.0
0.4
83
0.5
Hut
PAL0260
109.0
114.4
5.4
3.0
262
3.2
Hut
PAL0260
290.5
291.5
1.0
0.1
1357
1.2
Hut
PAL0261
126.3
127.3
1.0
0.0
1644
1.4
Palokas
PAL0262
331.0
333.0
2.0
0.3
<
0.3
Palokas
PAL0262
338.0
340.0
2.0
0.3
<
0.3
Hut
PAL0263
98.7
99.9
1.1
2.2
473
2.6
Hut
PAL0263
103.0
116.6
13.6
1.2
98
1.3
Hut
PAL0263
121.5
125.8
4.3
2.3
26
2.3
Hut
PAL0263
222.3
231.5
9.2
1.1
256
1.3
Rumajarvi
PAL0264
43.8
45.7
2.0
0.4
1541
1.7
Rumajarvi
PAL0264
92.3
93.2
1.0
0.3
104
0.4
Rumajarvi
PAL0264
100.2
110.1
9.9
1.0
803
1.7
Hut
PAL0265
203.2
204.2
1.0
1.0
11
1.0
Hut
PAL0265
231.6
241.6
10.0
0.8
406
1.1
Rumajarvi
PAL0267
30.3
57.8
27.5
0.7
443
1.0
Rumajarvi
PAL0267
62.8
76.9
14.2
0.4
383
0.8
Rumajarvi
PAL0267
81.5
84.0
2.5
0.4
108
0.5
Terry's Hammer
PAL0268
26.8
28.8
2.0
0.8
122
0.9
Terry's Hammer
PAL0268
54.4
56.2
1.8
0.0
754
0.7
Hut
PAL0269
185.7
186.7
1.0
0.1
461
0.5
Hut
PAL0269
191.7
193.8
2.1
5.2
275
5.5
Hut
PAL0269
195.9
210.9
15.0
1.0
307
1.3
Hut
PAL0269
214.9
215.9
1.0
0.6
14
0.6
Hut
PAL0269
219.4
222.4
3.0
3.1
13
3.1
Hut
PAL0269
250.0
250.9
0.8
1.8
66
1.9
Palokas
PAL0270
216.0
218.4
2.4
0.3
328
0.6
Palokas
PAL0270
222.4
223.4
1.0
1.1
47
1.1
Rumajarvi
PAL0272
182.5
183.5
1.0
0.0
364
0.3
Terry's Hammer
PAL0273
14.6
23.9
9.3
1.5
422
1.9
Terry's Hammer
PAL0273
26.2
29.2
3.0
0.8
380
1.1
Hut
PAL0274
270.1
272.1
2.0
0.4
100
0.5
Hut
PAL0275
156.5
158.5
2.0
0.7
49
0.8
Hut
PAL0278
101.0
102.3
1.3
0.5
71
0.6
Hut
PAL0278
170.8
172.8
2.0
0.2
560
0.6
Hut
PAL0278
174.8
175.8
1.0
0.1
694
0.7
Hut
PAL0278
220.5
223.6
3.2
1.4
168
1.6
Palokas
PAL0279
192.6
193.6
1.0
0.4
484
0.8
Palokas
PAL0279
219.2
220.2
1.0
0.3
14
0.4
Palokas
PAL0279
223.2
224.2
1.0
0.3
132
0.4
Palokas
PAL0279
227.9
231.9
4.1
0.3
76
0.3
Palokas
PAL0279
250.0
252.0
2.0
0.0
666
0.6
Rumajarvi
PAL0280
240.5
241.0
0.5
0.0
434
0.4
Rumajarvi
PAL0280
247.0
253.4
6.4
1.0
1302
2.1
Hut
PAL0282
123.1
125.1
2.0
0.5
58
0.5
Hut
PAL0282
140.0
141.0
1.0
0.0
349
0.3
Hut
PAL0282
174.3
175.3
1.0
0.0
480
0.4
Palokas
PAL0283
205.0
209.3
4.3
0.3
118
0.5
Palokas
PAL0283
222.8
223.8
1.0
8.2
52
8.3
Rumajarvi
PAL0285
239.0
240.0
1.0
0.1
750
0.7
South Palokas
PAL0286
100.6
115.6
15.0
0.2
669
0.8
South Palokas
PAL0288
119.0
130.0
11.0
4.0
756
4.6
South Palokas
PAL0288
134.0
140.0
6.0
0.3
448
0.7
Palokas
PAL0289
195.0
198.0
3.0
0.0
241
0.2
Palokas
PAL0289
200.1
201.2
1.1
0.0
366
0.3
South Palokas
PAL0290
186.0
194.0
8.0
0.3
394
0.6
South Palokas
PAL0290
197.0
198.0
1.0
0.7
142
0.8
South Palokas
PAL0290
201.0
203.0
2.0
0.0
372
0.3
South Palokas
PAL0290
229.8
230.8
1.0
0.1
444
0.4
South Palokas
PAL0290
240.0
260.0
20.0
1.7
529
2.1
Hut
PAL0291
106.9
107.9
1.0
11.2
28
11.2
Hut
PAL0291
213.2
215.2
2.0
0.2
1187
1.2
Hut
PAL0291
284.5
298.7
14.2
1.2
353
1.5
Palokas
PAL0293
260.2
267.3
7.1
1.7
466
2.1
Palokas
PAL0293
274.2
288.0
13.8
1.0
899
1.7
Palokas
PAL0293
291.2
295.2
4.0
1.2
321
1.5
Hut
PAL0294
206.9
209.9
3.0
0.1
931
0.9
Hut
PAL0294
213.9
219.9
6.0
0.1
1006
1.0
Hut
PAL0294
249.8
253.8
4.0
0.1
540
0.5
Raja
PAL0295
31.6
37.6
6.0
0.0
1054
0.9
Raja
PAL0295
40.7
41.7
1.0
0.0
930
0.8
Raja
PAL0295
49.3
50.3
1.0
0.7
175
0.8
Raja
PAL0295
53.3
69.0
15.7
3.8
783
4.5
South Palokas
PAL0296
203.5
204.5
1.0
0.3
194
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0296
254.0
278.0
24.0
1.3
538
1.8
South Palokas
PAL0296
281.0
291.4
10.4
0.4
141
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0296
322.5
329.5
7.0
1.8
288
2.0
Raja
PAL0297
40.9
45.9
5.0
0.0
1127
1.0
Raja
PAL0297
65.4
68.4
3.0
2.8
263
3.0
Raja
PAL0297
74.0
94.7
20.7
7.4
111
7.5
Raja
PAL0297
97.7
106.2
8.5
2.3
812
3.0
Palokas
PAL0298
232.4
236.4
4.0
0.7
28
0.7
Palokas
PAL0298
244.1
245.1
1.0
0.5
81
0.6
Palokas
PAL0298
249.1
252.1
3.0
2.8
60
2.8
Palokas
PAL0298
260.1
263.1
3.0
1.2
33
1.3
Palokas
PAL0298
266.1
269.1
3.0
0.6
15
0.6
South Palokas
PAL0299
339.0
341.0
2.0
0.7
167
0.8
Hut
PAL0301
160.0
161.0
1.0
0.3
50
0.4
Hut
PAL0301
181.3
182.3
1.0
1.3
31
1.3
Hut
PAL0301
186.3
186.9
0.6
0.0
327
0.3
Hut
PAL0301
207.7
211.2
3.5
7.4
2290
9.4
Hut
PAL0301
251.7
252.9
1.2
0.0
551
0.5
Hut
PAL0301
266.2
267.9
1.7
0.0
400
0.4
Hut
PAL0301
325.8
327.8
2.0
0.5
200
0.7
Raja
PAL0302
97.4
99.4
2.0
7.1
96
7.2
Raja
PAL0302
125.4
126.4
1.0
0.4
33
0.4
Raja
PAL0302
144.0
148.4
4.4
1.6
512
2.0
South Palokas
PAL0303
553.2
584.0
30.8
3.9
1403
5.1
South Palokas
PAL0303
597.8
600.8
3.0
0.0
498
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0303
613.7
616.2
2.6
0.0
1703
1.5
South Palokas
PAL0304
56.2
61.1
5.0
0.3
43
0.3
South Palokas
PAL0305
190.7
192.7
2.0
0.5
15
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0305
196.7
197.7
1.0
0.4
80
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0305
201.3
203.3
2.0
1.9
110
2.0
South Palokas
PAL0305
220.9
237.6
16.8
0.6
663
1.1
Rumajarvi
PAL0306
23.3
29.0
5.8
0.3
131
0.4
Uusisaari
PAL0306
75.8
76.8
1.1
0.3
325
0.5
South Palokas
PAL0307
305.4
308.6
3.2
0.3
499
0.7
South Palokas
PAL0307
312.6
316.6
4.0
0.1
334
0.4
South Palokas
PAL0307
319.5
320.4
0.9
0.1
591
0.6
South Palokas
PAL0308
439.5
461.7
22.3
0.6
751
1.3
South Palokas
PAL0308
492.6
501.0
8.4
3.1
866
3.9
Rumajarvi
PAL0309
74.2
78.0
3.8
0.0
1146
1.0
Palokas
PAL0310
143.5
146.7
3.2
0.0
889
0.8
Palokas
PAL0310
149.0
153.0
4.0
0.1
628
0.6
Palokas
PAL0310
159.0
170.8
11.8
0.4
317
0.7
SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660850/Mawson-Summarizes-Successful-2021-Drilling-at-Rajapalot-Finland