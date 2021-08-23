Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson Summarizes Successful 2021 Drilling at Rajapalot, Finland

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson") or (the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) is pleased to summarize drill results from the Company's 76 hole, 19,422 metre 2020/21 drill program at the Company's 100%-owned Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland (Figure 1).

Key Results:

The soon to be released Rajapalot resource update will cover eight prospect areas (The Hut, Terry's Hammer, Rumajärvi, Palokas, South Palokas, Raja, Uusisaari and Joki E). The 2020/21 drill program has led to the discovery of two new gold-cobalt zones, delineated significant extensions to four more prospects with defined resources and added two further prospects suitable for wireframing and resource estimation (Figure 1);

Approximately 80% of the Rajapalot area, or 20 kilometres of mineralization-host package remains untested by drilling. Rajapalot forms a smaller part of Mawson's larger 100 square kilometre Rompas-Rajapalot Finnish project area owned 100% by Mawson.

Key results from the program include (Figure 1):

Drill delineation of coherent gold-cobalt zones at the Hut and Joki East , which are located 500 metres and 1,500 metres respectively from the closest Inferred Mineral resource areas (Figure 1). Joki East is a blind discovery from 150 metres depth made by Mawson this drill season. Mineralization is thin but very high grade and extends over 225 metres down-plunge and 30-40 metres across strike. The mineralization is in an all-season drill area and remains open up- and down-plunge. Mise-a-la-masse geophysics undertaken at Joki East has confirmed the shape and extent of the sulphidic gold-bearing body up plunge and demonstrated that mineralization shows good connectivity between drill holes. Key results included PAL0241 which intersected 1.6 metres @ 28.3 g/t gold ("Au") and 1,190 ppm cobalt ("Co") , 29.2 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEq") from 168.6 metres; At the Hut , a new discovery delivered the thickest mineralized zone drilled to date at Rajapalot with PAL0259 intersecting 70.3 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au, 828 ppm Co, 1.6 g/t AuEq from 95.8 metres (no lower cut-off applied). Follow up drilling included 3.6 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 2,290 ppm Co, 9.4 g/t AuEq from 207.7 metres in PAL0301;

, which are located 500 metres and 1,500 metres respectively from the closest Inferred Mineral resource areas (Figure 1). At South Palokas significant extensions of mineralization were discovered, with intersections drilled 290 metres down-plunge. Mineralization remains open. Highlights included: PAL0235 intersected 15.3 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 998 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres; PAL0303 was drilled 120 metres down-plunge from PAL0235 and intersected 30.8 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 1,403 ppm Co, 5.1 g/t AuEq from 553.2 metres.

significant extensions of mineralization were discovered, with intersections drilled 290 metres down-plunge. Mineralization remains open. Highlights included: At the Raja project shallow holes drilled on a 90-metre-wide cross section were targeted to test an undrilled area. These results more than double the grade and thickness of the shallow parts of the Raja prospect. Highlights included: Drill hole PAL0297 intersected 20.7 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 111 ppm Co, 7.5 g/t AuEq from 74.0 metres; Drill hole PAL0295 intersected 15.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 783 ppm Co, 4.5 g/t AuEq from 53.3 metres;

project shallow holes drilled on a 90-metre-wide cross section were targeted to test an undrilled area. These results more than double the grade and thickness of the shallow parts of the Raja prospect. Highlights included: Early stage drilling also defined new high-grade gold-cobalt intersections with electromagnetic conductors that will provide a large upside for increasing the resource base in future drill campaigns. At Terry's Hammer prospect PAL0273 intersected 9.3 metres @ 1.5 g/t Au, 422 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 14.6 metres; At the Rumajärvi prospect PAL0258 intersected 3.0 metres @ 8.3 g/t Au, 283 ppm Co, 8.6 g/t AuEq from 66.9 metres and PAL0267 intersected 27.5 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au, 443 ppm Co, 1.0 g/t AuEq from 30.3 metres.

high-grade gold-cobalt intersections with electromagnetic conductors that will provide a large upside for increasing the resource base in future drill campaigns.

Mr. Michael Hudson, Chairman and CEO states, "Our 2021 drilling program has delivered more economic grade/width intersections than ever before. We have discovered two new gold-cobalt zones, delineated significant extensions to four more prospects with defined resources and added two further prospects suitable for wireframing and resource estimation. Our Rajapalot gold camp is expanding rapidly, allowing us to extend our successful exploration strategy across the full 100 square kilometre property. Drill success has continually increased through recognition of strong linear late structural controls to high-grade gold-cobalt mineralization and a strong correlation with electromagnetic conductors that provide a large potential for increasing mineral resources in future drill campaigns. A resource upgrade is due before the end of August."

Mawson completed 76 holes for 19,422 metres during the 2020/21 winter drill season. Results from all holes are provided in Tables 1 and 3 below. At the completion of the 2020/21 winter drill program a total of 544 drillholes for 84,507 metres has been drilled at the Rajapalot project with an average depth of 155 metres. The top 30 intersections in the project to date are shown in Table 2. Key results from the program are outlined below.

Joki East

Joki East is a blind discovery from 150 metres depth made by Mawson this drill season. Mineralization is thin but very high grade and extends over 225 metres down-plunge and 30-40 metres across strike. The mineralization is in all-season drill area and remains open and untested up- and down-plunge. Mise-a-la-masse geophysics undertaken at Joki East has confirmed the shape and extent of the sulphidic gold-bearing body up plunge and demonstrated that mineralization shows good connectivity between drill holes. Key results included:

PAL0241 intersected 1.6 metres @ 28.3 g/t Au and 1,190ppm Co , 29.2 g/t AuEq from 168.6 metres;

, from 168.6 metres; PAL0242 returned 1.6 metres @ 19.2 g/t Au and 1,478ppm Co, 20.3 g/t AuEq from 155.0 metres;

from 155.0 metres; PAL0245 intersected 1.3 metres @ 25.3 g/t Au and 2,327 ppm Co, 26.9 g/t AuEq from 177.1 metres, including 0.9 metres @ 36.6 g/t Au and 2,539 ppm Co, 38.3 g/t AuEq from 177.5 metres, 0.5 metres @ 23.0 g/t Au and 3,974 ppm Co, 25.8 g/t AuEq from 191.0 metres and 2.1 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au and 806 ppm Co, 3.3 g/t AuEq from 194.8 metres;

from 177.1 metres, including from 177.5 metres, from 191.0 metres and from 194.8 metres; PAL0246 returned 0.6 metres @ 10.3 g/t Au and 725ppm Co, 10.8 g/t AuEq from 188.6 metres, 1.0 metre @ 3.2 g/t Au and 766 ppm Co, 3.8 g/t AuEq) from 208.6 metres and 1.1 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au and 1,156 ppm Co, 1.4 g/t AuEq from 211.2 metres;

from 188.6 metres, from 208.6 metres and from 211.2 metres; PAL0247 is the deepest hole at Joki East with encouraging thickness and continuity of grade developing down-plunge returned 5.5 metres @ 6.9 g/t Au and 732 ppm Co, 7.4 g/t AuEq from 220.9 metres including 1.0 metre @ 25.4 g/t Au and 617 ppm Co, 25.8 g/t AuEq from 223.8 metres:

from 220.9 metres including from 223.8 metres: Drill hole PAL0252 intersected 1.5 metres @ 18.1 g/t Au, 1,696 ppm Co, 19.6 g/t AuEq from 117.0 metres.

The Hut

At the Hut, a new drill discovery in PAL0259 delivered the thickest mineralized zone drilled to date at Rajapalot intersecting 70.3 metres @ 0.9 g/t Au, 828 ppm Co, 1.6 g/t AuEq from 95.8 metres (no lower cut-off applied):

Including 23.3 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au, 1,035 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 100.7 metres;

from 100.7 metres; Including 14.4 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 1,531 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 126.3 metres;

from 126.3 metres; Including 2.4 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 747 ppm Co, 4.6 g/t AuEq from 143.3 metres;

from 143.3 metres; Including 7.0 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au, 31 ppm Co, 1.2 g/t AuEq from 159.0 metres;

Follow up drilling in PAL0263, drilled 70 metres down-plunge and north of PAL0259, intersected:

13.6 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au and 98 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 103.0 metres; including 2.7 metres @ 5.0 g/t Au, 264 ppm Co, 5.3 g/t AuEq from 104.8 metres; 4.3 metres @ 2.3 g/t Au, 26 ppm Co, 2.3 g/t AuEq from 121.5 metres; 9.2 metres @ 1.1 g/t Au, 256 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 222.3 metres; including 2.0 metres @ 4.3 g/t Au, 170 ppm Co, 4.4 g/t AuEq from 227.3 metres.

from 103.0 metres;

Drill hole PAL0269, drilled 50 metres north-west from PAL0263 intersected:

15 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 307 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 195.9 metres; including 6.0 metres @ 2.1 g/t Au, 501 ppm Co, 2.5 g/t AuEq from 198.9 metres; and 3.0 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 13 ppm Co, 3.1 g/t AuEq from 219.4 metres;

from 195.9 metres; PAL0301 intersected 3.6 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 2,290 ppm Co, 9.4 g/t AuEq from 207.7 metres;

from 207.7 metres; PAL0291 intersected 1.0 metre @ 11.2 g/t Au, 28 ppm Co, 11.2 g/t AuEq from 106.9 metres and 14.2 metres @ 1.2 g/t Au, 353 ppm Co, 1.5 g/t AuEq from 284.5 metres.

South Palokas

At South Palokas significant extensions of high-grade gold mineralization were intersected at depth. In combination, PAL0303 and PAL0235, both drilled this season, extend high-grade mineralization at South Palokas down-plunge by 290 metres, which remains open. Highlights included:

PAL0235 intersected 15.3 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 998 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres including 2.0 metres @ 11.2 g/t Au, 1,019 ppm Co, 12.0 g/t AuEq from 447.5 metres. The closest high-grade drill hole that is located 160 metres up plunge from PAL0235 is the previously reported PAL0213 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq from 293.0 metres and 6.0 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au, 1,364 ppm Co, 10.0 g/t AuEq from 317.0 metres);

from 439.5 metres including from 447.5 metres. The closest high-grade drill hole that is located 160 metres up plunge from PAL0235 is the previously reported PAL0213 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq from 293.0 metres and 6.0 metres @ 9.2 g/t Au, 1,364 ppm Co, 10.0 g/t AuEq from 317.0 metres); PAL0303 was drilled 120 metres down-plunge from PAL0235 and intersected 30.8 metres @ 3.9 g/t Au, 1,403 ppm Co, 5.1 g/t AuEq from 553.2 metres; including: 1.0 metre @ 8.9 g/t Au, 2,164 ppm Co, 10.7 g/t AuEq from 563.9 metres; 7.0 metres @ 8.2 g/t Au, 2,020 ppm Co, 9.9 g/t AuEq from 566.9 metres; 1.0 metre @ 8.9 g/t Au, 1,036 ppm Co, 9.8 g/t AuEq from 575.0 metres; 4.0 metres @ 6.9 g/t Au, 1,460 ppm Co, 8.1 g/t AuEq from 578.0 metres.

was drilled 120 metres down-plunge from PAL0235 and intersected from 553.2 metres; including: PAL0288 was drilled on a section between holes PAL0122 and PAL0204 (17.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 880 ppm Co from 293.0 metres) that lies within the confines of the Whittle Constrained pit published as part of the 2020 Inferred Mineral Resource and intersected 11.0 metres @ 4.0 g/t Au, 756 ppm Co, 4.6 g/t AuEq from 119.0 metres (vertical depth 105 metres), including 4.0 metres @ 9.6 g/t Au, 676 ppm Co, 10.1 g/t AuEq from 124.0 metres.

from 119.0 metres (vertical depth 105 metres), including from 124.0 metres. PAL0290 was drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0173 ( 17.0 metres @ 3.0 g/t Au, 827 ppm Co, 4.3 g/t AuEq ) and intersected 20.0 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 529 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 240.0 metres, including 11.6 metres @ 2.8 g/t Au, 541ppm Co, 3.2 g/t AuEq from 242.0 metres.

) and intersected from 240.0 metres, including from 242.0 metres. PAL0308 , drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0235, intersected 8.5 metres @ 3.1 g/t Au, 866 ppm Co, 3.9 g/t AuEq from 492.6 metres and a further 22.3 metres @ 0.6 g/t Au, 751 ppm Co, 1.3 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres, including 6.0 metres @ 1.4 g/t Au, 1,444 ppm Co, 2.6 g/t AuEq from 439.5 metres.

drilled 30 metres to the west of PAL0235, intersected from 492.6 metres and a further from 439.5 metres, including from 439.5 metres. PAL0296 was drilled 50 metres west from PAL0290 and intersected 24.0 metres @ 1.3 /t Au, 538 ppm Co, 1.8 g/t AuEq from 254.0 metres; including 15.0 metres @ 2.0 g/t Au, 652 ppm Co, 2.5 g/t AuEq from 256.0 metres, and 7 metres @ 1.8 g/t Au, 288 ppm Co, 2.0 g/t AuEq from 322.5 metres including 1 metre @ 5.4 g/t Au, 307 ppm Co, 5.7 g/t AuEq from 322.5 metres.

Raja

At Raja, holes drilled on a 90-metre-wide cross section at the prospect were targeted to test an undrilled shallow area. These results more than double the grade and thickness of the shallow parts of the Raja prospect. The holes are located 250 metres up-plunge from PAL0093 that intersected 33.6 metres @ 8.0 g/t Au and 823 ppm Co from 243.0 metres (press release of June 27, 2018 ).

Drill hole PAL0297 intersected 20.7 metres @ 7.4 g/t Au, 111 ppm Co, 7.5 g/t AuEq from 74.0 metres, including: 2.2 metres @ 32.6 g/t Au, 91 ppm Co, 32.7 g/t AuEq from 75.0 metres; 3.0 metres @ 19.4 g/t Au, 181 ppm Co, 19.5 g/t AuEq from 90.7 metres;

from 74.0 metres, including: Drill hole PAL0295 intersected 15.7 metres @ 3.8 g/t Au, 783 ppm Co, 4.5 g/t AuEq from 53.3 metres; including 6.0 metres at 8.5 g/t Au, 344 ppm Co, 8.8 g/t AuEq from 63.0 metres;

from 53.3 metres; Drill hole PAL0302 intersected 2.0 metres @ 7.1 g/t Au, 96 ppm Co, 7.2 g/t AuEq from 97.4 metres.

Palokas

At the Palokas prospect, drilling to extend mineralization beyond the current southern resource boundary included:

PAL0283 intersected 1.0 metre @ 8.2 g/t Au, 52 ppm Co, 8.3 g/t AuEq from 222.8 metres;

from 222.8 metres; PAL0293 intersected 7.1 metres @ 1.7 g/t Au, 466 ppm Co, 2.1 g/t AuEq from 260.2 metres and 13.8 metres @ 1.0 g/t Au, 899 ppm Co, 1.7 g/t AuEq from 274.2 metres;

New earlier stage targets

Early stage drilling also defined new high-grade gold-cobalt intersections with electromagnetic conductors that will provide upside for increasing the resource base in future drill campaigns.

At Terry's Hammer prospect PAL0273 drilled 9.3 metres @ 1.5 g/t Au, 422 ppm Co, 1.9 g/t AuEq from 14.6 metres;

from 14.6 metres; At the Rumajärvi prospect PAL0258 drilled 3.0 metres @ 8.3 g/t Au, 283 ppm Co, 8.6 g/t AuEq from 66.9 metres and PAL0267 drilled 27.5 metres @ 0.7 g/t Au, 443 ppm Co, 1.0 g/t AuEq from 30.3 metres.

Technical and Environmental Background

Four diamond drill rigs from Kati Oy, Nivalan Timanttikairaus Oy and MK Core Drilling Oy all with water recirculation and drill cuttings collection systems are used in the drill program. Core diameter is NQ2 (50.7 mm). Core recoveries are excellent and average close to 100% in fresh rock. After photographing and logging in Mawson's Rovaniemi facilities, core intervals averaging 1 metre for mineralized samples and 2 metres for barren samples are cut in half at the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) core facilities in Rovaniemi, Finland. The remaining half core is retained for verification and reference purposes. Analytical samples are transported by commercial transport from site to the CRS Minlab Oy facility in Kempele, Finland. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the PAL1000 technique which involves grinding the sample in steel pots with abrasive media in the presence of cyanide, followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (including cobalt) are pulped at CRS Minlab, then transported by air to the MSA labs in Vancouver, Canada and analyzed using four acid digest ICP-MS methods. The QA/QC program of Mawson consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, duplicate samples by quartering the core, and blanks the within interpreted mineralized rock. In addition, CRS inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Spot gold and cobalt prices have been used to calculate AuEq values according to the following:

Average gold price US$1,599 per oz

Average cobalt price US$19.93 per pound

Resulting in gold equivalent formula of AuEq g/t = Au g/t + (Co ppm/1,170).

The host rocks to the gold and cobalt mineralization comprise sulphides (pyrrhotite>>pyrite) with biotite-muscovite-chlorite schists and Mg-Fe amphibole-biotite-chlorite rocks. Veining and fracture fill minerals include pyrrhotite, magnetite and magnetite-pyrrhotite (+/- quartz, tourmaline). Retrograde chlorite after biotite, generations of secondary muscovite ("sericite") and vein-controlled chlorite+/- tourmaline and magnetite are also present. Preliminary hand-held XRF analysis confirms the presence of associated scheelite and molybdenite, the former visible under UV light as tiny veinlets and disseminations. The silicate mineral alteration assemblages associated with the gold are clearly post-metamorphic, reduced, and most likely driven by hydrothermal fluids from nearby granitoid intrusions. Chlorite and fine muscovite are regarded as the lowest temperature silicate minerals with gold, structurally controlled in apparent spatial association with quartz and/or K-feldspar veins. Altered rocks enclosing the mineralized package contain locally abundant talc and tourmaline.

All maps have been created within the KKJ3/Finland Uniform Coordinate System (EPSG:2393).

Tables 1-2 provide collar and assay data. Assuming a predominant stratabound control, the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. Table 3 gives detailed individual assays of all intervals reported in this press release. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied, and higher-grade intersections use a 1.1 g/t AuEq lower cut over 2 metres.

NI 43-101 Technical Report: On September 14, 2020 , an updated resource estimation was completed by Rodney Webster of AMC of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by NI 43-101. The NI 43-101 technical report is entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report" and dated September 14, 2020 (the "Updated Technical Report"). The Updated Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com or under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are encouraged to read the entire Updated Technical Report.

Qualified Person

Dr. Nick Cook (FAusIMM), Chief Geologist for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with a focus on the flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Mawson also owns or is joint venturing into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 square kilometres in Victoria, Australia and is well placed to add to its already significant gold-cobalt resource in Finland.



Figure 1: Plan of Rajapalot highlight results from 2020/21 drill program. Dashed red rectangles show focus of 2021 resource expansion drilling program combined with historic drilling, resource areas and EM geophysical plates.



Table 1: Collar Information from 2020-21 drilling program at the Rajapalot Project (Finnish Grid, Projection KKJ3)

Hole ID East North Azimuth Dip RL Depth (m) Prospect Comment PAL0235 3408208.1 7373667.8 047 -81.0 172.7 176.9 to 522.0 South Palokas reported 29 June 2021 PAL0237 3409690 7374570 220 -61 180.4 68.5 Hirvimaa reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0238 3409662 7374613 220 -77 180.9 149.7 Hirvimaa reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0239 3410303.4 7372642.9 060 -66.0 151.0 41.7 Joki East Abandoned, reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0240 3410305.1 7372643.6 060 -66.0 151.2 281.7 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0241 3410337.8 7372661.1 060 -66.0 151.3 236.4 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0242 3410364.0 7372674.9 060 -66.0 150.6 236.8 Joki East reported 25 Nov 2020 PAL0243 3410309.3 7372708.5 060 -67.5 151.4 239.7 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0244 3410337.3 7372726.2 062 -68.0 151.4 251.7 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0245 3410275.0 7372690.0 060 -66.0 151.4 257.5 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0246 3410266.1 7372744.7 060 -71.0 152.3 287.6 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0247 3410211.8 7372728.5 061 -64.0 151.5 293.4 Joki East reported 21 Dec 2020 PAL0248 3411714.7 7371404.9 065 -60.0 124.9 323.6 Regional reported 12 April 2021 PAL0249 3410204.0 7372724.3 064 -72.0 151.6 269.6 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0250 3410404.0 7372632.2 060 -66.0 151.2 195.3 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0251 3410374.9 7372616.9 060 -66.0 151.0 179.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0252 3410435.4 7372651.2 060 -66.0 149.5 155.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0253 3410154.1 7372819.7 061 -78.5 153.8 359.7 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0254 3410153.2 7372821.5 061 -70.5 155.0 320.9 Joki East reported 12 April 2021 PAL0255 3408125.6 7373140.2 090 -85.0 172.5 347.9 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0256 3408125.6 7373140.2 088 -72.0 172.5 272.6 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0257 3408126.6 7373140.2 087 -58.0 172.5 230.4 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0258 3407835.1 7372449.6 039 -85.0 172.3 389.8 Rumajärvi reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0259 3408064.0 7372937.0 057 -61.5 173.4 299.9 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0260 3408089.4 7373033.5 059 -70.0 173.1 320.6 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0261 3408064.0 7372937.0 057 -74.0 173.4 311.7 Hut reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0262 3408463.9 7373910.4 139 -73.0 173.6 358.9 Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0263 3408089.4 7373033.5 059 -84.0 173.1 329.8 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0264 3407834.0 7372449.7 039 -68.0 172.8 125.5 Rumajärvi reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0265 3407956.6 7373143.7 143 -49.0 172.1 301.8 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0266 3407835.1 7372448.6 210 -78.0 172.3 149.7 Rumajärvi reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0267 3407840.8 7372408.1 065 -48.2 172.7 268.9 Rumajärvi reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0268 3408186.3 7372767.6 060 -80.0 178.7 131.5 Terry's Hammer reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0269 3407956.6 7373143.7 126 -46.0 172.1 268.5 Hut reported 12 April 2021 PAL0270 3408463.9 7373910.4 124 -59.0 173.6 289.8 Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0271 3408186.3 7372767.6 210 -85.0 178.7 120.0 Terry's Hammer reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0272 3407840.8 7372408.1 065 -73.0 172.7 302.6 Rumajärvi reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0273 3408215.8 7372746.9 119 -54.0 177.3 82.1 Terry's Hammer reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0274 3407956.6 7373143.7 114 -45.0 172.1 280.2 Hut reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0275 3408089.4 7373033.5 240 -81.0 173.1 161.8 Hut reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0276 3408467.8 7373868.1 128 -50.0 172.0 23.9 Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0277 3408090.7 7373033.0 056 -81.5 173.6 257.3 Hut reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0278 3407956.6 7373143.0 150 -50.0 172.1 280.0 Hut reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0279 3408467.8 7373868.1 128 -50.0 172.0 287.9 Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0280 3407641.8 7372426.8 061 -38.0 173.0 342.9 Rumajärvi reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0281 3408544.8 7373674.7 116 -60.0 173.5 146.3 South Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0282 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -67.0 172.7 341.9 Hut reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0283 3408467.8 7373868.1 141 -52.1 173.5 277.9 Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0284 3408521.2 7373606.0 062 -79.0 173.6 146.6 South Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0285 3407641.8 7372426.9 061 -47.0 173.0 314.2 Rumajärvi reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0286 3408521.2 7373606.0 240 -69.0 173.6 149.4 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0287 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -76.0 172.7 346.7 Hut reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0288 3408521.2 7373606.0 240 -57.0 173.6 172.8 South Palokas reported 29 June 2021 PAL0289 3408467.8 7373868.1 155 -52.0 172.0 305.2 Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0290 3408410.5 7373660.5 235 -78.0 174.0 335.6 South Palokas reported 29 June 2021 PAL0291 3407941.4 7373070.5 061 -85.0 172.7 329.3 Hut reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0292 3408112.4 7372770.1 060 -61.0 172.4 149.1 Terry's Hammer reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0293 3408467.8 7373868.1 061 -68.0 172.0 344.3 Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0294 3407941.4 7373070.5 220 -87.0 172.7 353.7 Hut reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0295 3408821.1 7372287.6 058 -80.0 172.7 140.2 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0296 3408410.5 7373660.5 241 -71.5 174.0 368.7 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0297 3408821.1 7372287.6 058 -66.0 172.7 169.4 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0298 3408466.5 7373867.0 128 -65.0 173.9 305.1 Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0299 3408410.5 7373660.5 241 -64.5 174.0 394.7 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0300 3408821.1 7372287.6 245 -80.0 172.7 142.5 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0301 3407999.2 7373194.3 115 -57.0 172.1 335.0 Hut reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0302 3408912.5 7372341.5 238 -73.0 172.3 163.8 Raja reported 13 July 2021 PAL0303 3407712.4 7373644.2 044 -75.5 172.7 629.2 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0304 3407681.1 7373602.7 160 -58.0 173.6 125.2 South Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0305 3407649.8 7373660.5 050 -82.0 174.0 281.5 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0306 3407843 7372798 60 -45 172.4 280.6 Uusisaari reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0307 3408273 7373630 66 -85 174.66 352.9 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0308 3408134 7373634 50 -77 173 515.6 South Palokas reported 03 August 2021 PAL0309 3407850 7372499 81 -74 172.5 202.5 Rumajärvi reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0310 3408610 7373895 167 -76 174.86 209.5 Palokas reported 17 Aug 2021 PAL0311 3408610 7373895 96 -55 174.86 78.9 Palokas Abandoned due to snow melt

Table 2: Top 30 intersections from the Rajapalot project. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 2.0 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 1 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.

Prospect Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t grade*width Raja PAL0093 252.2 261.8 9.7 23.1 1080 24.0 231.5 Palokas PRAJ0009 3.9 7.9 4.0 50.5 946 51.3 205.3 Palokas PAL0222 266.9 275.1 8.2 19.1 1572 20.5 167.9 Palokas PRAJ0006 1.3 16.3 15.0 9.2 769 9.8 147.5 Palokas PAL0228 251.4 258.4 7.0 17.0 2168 18.9 132.2 Palokas PRAJ0107 25.7 32.7 7.0 17.7 730 18.3 128.1 Palokas PAL0030 110.2 120.2 10.0 9.7 562 10.2 102.3 Palokas PAL0027 34.4 41.2 6.8 14.1 659 14.7 99.8 Raja PAL0188 321.6 328.6 7.0 11.9 1641 13.3 93.2 South Palokas PAL0303 561.9 573.9 12.0 6.1 1926 7.7 92.6 Palokas PAL0236 449.7 454.6 4.9 18.0 1236 19.1 92.5 Palokas PRAJ0003 0.0 3.0 3.0 27.5 851 28.2 84.7 South Palokas PAL0203 303.0 311.0 8.0 7.9 2672 10.2 81.5 Raja PAL0297 74.0 78.2 4.2 18.3 83 18.3 76.1 Raja PAL0190 381.8 387.8 6.0 11.8 949 12.7 75.9 Raja PAL0075 82.2 91.0 8.8 7.5 1229 8.6 75.4 Raja PAL0092 246.0 249.0 3.0 23.3 1413 24.5 73.6 South Palokas PAL0213 294.0 304.0 10.0 6.5 1008 7.3 73.4 Palokas PAL0194 425.1 432.9 7.8 5.1 4454 8.9 69.5 Raja PAL0295 57.0 69.0 12.0 4.8 908 5.6 67.4 South Palokas PAL0204 93.7 103.0 9.3 6.3 1018 7.1 66.3 Raja PAL0297 90.3 94.7 4.4 14.3 148 14.4 63.4 South Palokas PAL0213 317.0 323.0 6.0 9.0 1364 10.2 61.3 Raja PAL0118 381.0 382.6 1.6 37.3 1143 38.3 61.2 Raja PAL0188 307.7 315.6 8.0 5.9 1840 7.4 59.1 South Palokas PAL0303 575.0 584.0 9.0 5.1 1356 6.2 56.2 Palokas PRAJ0114 61.1 68.1 7.0 7.1 947 7.9 55.3 Palokas PRAJ0004 2.0 10.3 8.3 5.9 454 6.3 52.3 Raja PAL0190 374.0 378.0 4.0 11.2 1758 12.7 50.9 Palokas PRAJ0022 10.0 24.0 14.0 3.0 580 3.5 49.5

Table 3: Intersections from the 2020-21 Winter Drill Program. Intersections are reported with a lower cut of 0.3 g/t AuEq (using long term forecast gold and cobalt prices of $1,599 per ounce and $19.93 per pound respectively) over 2 metre lower cut. No upper cut-off was applied. "<" is below detection limit of 0.05 g/t Au.

Prospect Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Co ppm AuEq g/t South Palokas PAL0235 439.5 454.7 15.3 3.0 998 3.9 South Palokas PAL0235 494.1 495.3 1.2 0.3 < 0.3 Joki East PAL0240 148.8 149.8 1.0 0.9 5 0.9 Joki East PAL0240 165.1 167.5 2.4 0.1 1187 1.1 Joki East PAL0241 168.6 170.2 1.6 28.3 1190 29.3 Joki East PAL0242 154.0 158.5 4.4 7.3 735 7.9 Joki East PAL0243 193.0 195.9 2.9 0.6 574 1.1 Joki East PAL0245 177.1 178.4 1.3 25.3 2327 27.3 Joki East PAL0245 191.0 191.5 0.5 23.0 3974 26.4 Joki East PAL0245 194.8 196.9 2.1 2.8 806 3.5 Joki East PAL0246 188.6 189.2 0.6 10.3 725 10.9 Joki East PAL0246 204.4 212.4 7.9 0.7 323 1.0 Joki East PAL0247 216.6 218.5 1.9 0.7 103 0.7 Joki East PAL0247 220.9 230.0 9.1 4.3 457 4.7 Joki East PAL0249 177.3 178.3 1.0 2.5 344 2.8 Joki East PAL0250 87.5 89.2 1.7 2.0 159 2.1 Joki East PAL0250 120.5 121.5 1.0 0.8 130 0.9 Joki East PAL0250 125.2 128.1 2.9 1.5 782 2.2 Joki East PAL0250 136.6 137.6 1.0 1.8 33 1.8 Joki East PAL0251 146.5 146.9 0.5 0.4 15 0.4 Joki East PAL0251 152.8 153.9 1.2 0.4 29 0.4 Joki East PAL0252 117.0 118.5 1.5 18.1 1696 19.6 Joki East PAL0254 215.0 218.1 3.1 0.4 107 0.5 Joki East PAL0254 288.5 290.0 1.5 1.3 167 1.4 Hut PAL0255 78.8 90.1 11.4 0.4 123 0.5 Hut PAL0255 102.5 103.5 1.1 0.1 314 0.3 Hut PAL0255 106.6 110.5 4.0 0.1 222 0.3 Hut PAL0255 212.7 213.8 1.1 0.1 609 0.6 Hut PAL0255 236.6 237.7 1.1 0.2 268 0.4 Hut PAL0255 312.1 313.1 1.0 1.0 44 1.1 Hut PAL0256 79.4 83.0 3.7 0.2 67 0.3 Hut PAL0256 95.9 96.9 1.0 0.2 382 0.5 Hut PAL0256 100.2 101.2 1.0 0.3 127 0.4 Hut PAL0256 110.0 113.0 3.0 0.9 549 1.3 Hut PAL0256 115.1 119.0 3.9 0.3 223 0.5 Hut PAL0256 121.4 125.0 3.7 0.1 234 0.3 Hut PAL0256 140.0 142.0 2.0 0.0 385 0.4 Hut PAL0257 47.0 48.0 1.0 0.1 219 0.3 Hut PAL0257 174.5 175.5 1.0 0.1 429 0.4 Rumajarvi PAL0258 44.5 46.0 1.5 0.0 675 0.6 Rumajarvi PAL0258 66.9 69.9 3.0 8.3 283 8.6 Rumajarvi PAL0258 94.0 108.6 14.6 0.6 1094 1.5 Hut PAL0259 95.8 124.0 28.3 1.0 1090 2.0 Hut PAL0259 126.3 150.3 24.0 1.0 1104 2.0 Hut PAL0259 153.3 154.3 1.0 1.7 10 1.7 Hut PAL0259 159.0 166.0 7.0 1.1 31 1.2 Hut PAL0260 89.8 97.8 8.0 0.4 83 0.5 Hut PAL0260 109.0 114.4 5.4 3.0 262 3.2 Hut PAL0260 290.5 291.5 1.0 0.1 1357 1.2 Hut PAL0261 126.3 127.3 1.0 0.0 1644 1.4 Palokas PAL0262 331.0 333.0 2.0 0.3 < 0.3 Palokas PAL0262 338.0 340.0 2.0 0.3 < 0.3 Hut PAL0263 98.7 99.9 1.1 2.2 473 2.6 Hut PAL0263 103.0 116.6 13.6 1.2 98 1.3 Hut PAL0263 121.5 125.8 4.3 2.3 26 2.3 Hut PAL0263 222.3 231.5 9.2 1.1 256 1.3 Rumajarvi PAL0264 43.8 45.7 2.0 0.4 1541 1.7 Rumajarvi PAL0264 92.3 93.2 1.0 0.3 104 0.4 Rumajarvi PAL0264 100.2 110.1 9.9 1.0 803 1.7 Hut PAL0265 203.2 204.2 1.0 1.0 11 1.0 Hut PAL0265 231.6 241.6 10.0 0.8 406 1.1 Rumajarvi PAL0267 30.3 57.8 27.5 0.7 443 1.0 Rumajarvi PAL0267 62.8 76.9 14.2 0.4 383 0.8 Rumajarvi PAL0267 81.5 84.0 2.5 0.4 108 0.5 Terry's Hammer PAL0268 26.8 28.8 2.0 0.8 122 0.9 Terry's Hammer PAL0268 54.4 56.2 1.8 0.0 754 0.7 Hut PAL0269 185.7 186.7 1.0 0.1 461 0.5 Hut PAL0269 191.7 193.8 2.1 5.2 275 5.5 Hut PAL0269 195.9 210.9 15.0 1.0 307 1.3 Hut PAL0269 214.9 215.9 1.0 0.6 14 0.6 Hut PAL0269 219.4 222.4 3.0 3.1 13 3.1 Hut PAL0269 250.0 250.9 0.8 1.8 66 1.9 Palokas PAL0270 216.0 218.4 2.4 0.3 328 0.6 Palokas PAL0270 222.4 223.4 1.0 1.1 47 1.1 Rumajarvi PAL0272 182.5 183.5 1.0 0.0 364 0.3 Terry's Hammer PAL0273 14.6 23.9 9.3 1.5 422 1.9 Terry's Hammer PAL0273 26.2 29.2 3.0 0.8 380 1.1 Hut PAL0274 270.1 272.1 2.0 0.4 100 0.5 Hut PAL0275 156.5 158.5 2.0 0.7 49 0.8 Hut PAL0278 101.0 102.3 1.3 0.5 71 0.6 Hut PAL0278 170.8 172.8 2.0 0.2 560 0.6 Hut PAL0278 174.8 175.8 1.0 0.1 694 0.7 Hut PAL0278 220.5 223.6 3.2 1.4 168 1.6 Palokas PAL0279 192.6 193.6 1.0 0.4 484 0.8 Palokas PAL0279 219.2 220.2 1.0 0.3 14 0.4 Palokas PAL0279 223.2 224.2 1.0 0.3 132 0.4 Palokas PAL0279 227.9 231.9 4.1 0.3 76 0.3 Palokas PAL0279 250.0 252.0 2.0 0.0 666 0.6 Rumajarvi PAL0280 240.5 241.0 0.5 0.0 434 0.4 Rumajarvi PAL0280 247.0 253.4 6.4 1.0 1302 2.1 Hut PAL0282 123.1 125.1 2.0 0.5 58 0.5 Hut PAL0282 140.0 141.0 1.0 0.0 349 0.3 Hut PAL0282 174.3 175.3 1.0 0.0 480 0.4 Palokas PAL0283 205.0 209.3 4.3 0.3 118 0.5 Palokas PAL0283 222.8 223.8 1.0 8.2 52 8.3 Rumajarvi PAL0285 239.0 240.0 1.0 0.1 750 0.7 South Palokas PAL0286 100.6 115.6 15.0 0.2 669 0.8 South Palokas PAL0288 119.0 130.0 11.0 4.0 756 4.6 South Palokas PAL0288 134.0 140.0 6.0 0.3 448 0.7 Palokas PAL0289 195.0 198.0 3.0 0.0 241 0.2 Palokas PAL0289 200.1 201.2 1.1 0.0 366 0.3 South Palokas PAL0290 186.0 194.0 8.0 0.3 394 0.6 South Palokas PAL0290 197.0 198.0 1.0 0.7 142 0.8 South Palokas PAL0290 201.0 203.0 2.0 0.0 372 0.3 South Palokas PAL0290 229.8 230.8 1.0 0.1 444 0.4 South Palokas PAL0290 240.0 260.0 20.0 1.7 529 2.1 Hut PAL0291 106.9 107.9 1.0 11.2 28 11.2 Hut PAL0291 213.2 215.2 2.0 0.2 1187 1.2 Hut PAL0291 284.5 298.7 14.2 1.2 353 1.5 Palokas PAL0293 260.2 267.3 7.1 1.7 466 2.1 Palokas PAL0293 274.2 288.0 13.8 1.0 899 1.7 Palokas PAL0293 291.2 295.2 4.0 1.2 321 1.5 Hut PAL0294 206.9 209.9 3.0 0.1 931 0.9 Hut PAL0294 213.9 219.9 6.0 0.1 1006 1.0 Hut PAL0294 249.8 253.8 4.0 0.1 540 0.5 Raja PAL0295 31.6 37.6 6.0 0.0 1054 0.9 Raja PAL0295 40.7 41.7 1.0 0.0 930 0.8 Raja PAL0295 49.3 50.3 1.0 0.7 175 0.8 Raja PAL0295 53.3 69.0 15.7 3.8 783 4.5 South Palokas PAL0296 203.5 204.5 1.0 0.3 194 0.5 South Palokas PAL0296 254.0 278.0 24.0 1.3 538 1.8 South Palokas PAL0296 281.0 291.4 10.4 0.4 141 0.5 South Palokas PAL0296 322.5 329.5 7.0 1.8 288 2.0 Raja PAL0297 40.9 45.9 5.0 0.0 1127 1.0 Raja PAL0297 65.4 68.4 3.0 2.8 263 3.0 Raja PAL0297 74.0 94.7 20.7 7.4 111 7.5 Raja PAL0297 97.7 106.2 8.5 2.3 812 3.0 Palokas PAL0298 232.4 236.4 4.0 0.7 28 0.7 Palokas PAL0298 244.1 245.1 1.0 0.5 81 0.6 Palokas PAL0298 249.1 252.1 3.0 2.8 60 2.8 Palokas PAL0298 260.1 263.1 3.0 1.2 33 1.3 Palokas PAL0298 266.1 269.1 3.0 0.6 15 0.6 South Palokas PAL0299 339.0 341.0 2.0 0.7 167 0.8 Hut PAL0301 160.0 161.0 1.0 0.3 50 0.4 Hut PAL0301 181.3 182.3 1.0 1.3 31 1.3 Hut PAL0301 186.3 186.9 0.6 0.0 327 0.3 Hut PAL0301 207.7 211.2 3.5 7.4 2290 9.4 Hut PAL0301 251.7 252.9 1.2 0.0 551 0.5 Hut PAL0301 266.2 267.9 1.7 0.0 400 0.4 Hut PAL0301 325.8 327.8 2.0 0.5 200 0.7 Raja PAL0302 97.4 99.4 2.0 7.1 96 7.2 Raja PAL0302 125.4 126.4 1.0 0.4 33 0.4 Raja PAL0302 144.0 148.4 4.4 1.6 512 2.0 South Palokas PAL0303 553.2 584.0 30.8 3.9 1403 5.1 South Palokas PAL0303 597.8 600.8 3.0 0.0 498 0.5 South Palokas PAL0303 613.7 616.2 2.6 0.0 1703 1.5 South Palokas PAL0304 56.2 61.1 5.0 0.3 43 0.3 South Palokas PAL0305 190.7 192.7 2.0 0.5 15 0.5 South Palokas PAL0305 196.7 197.7 1.0 0.4 80 0.5 South Palokas PAL0305 201.3 203.3 2.0 1.9 110 2.0 South Palokas PAL0305 220.9 237.6 16.8 0.6 663 1.1 Rumajarvi PAL0306 23.3 29.0 5.8 0.3 131 0.4 Uusisaari PAL0306 75.8 76.8 1.1 0.3 325 0.5 South Palokas PAL0307 305.4 308.6 3.2 0.3 499 0.7 South Palokas PAL0307 312.6 316.6 4.0 0.1 334 0.4 South Palokas PAL0307 319.5 320.4 0.9 0.1 591 0.6 South Palokas PAL0308 439.5 461.7 22.3 0.6 751 1.3 South Palokas PAL0308 492.6 501.0 8.4 3.1 866 3.9 Rumajarvi PAL0309 74.2 78.0 3.8 0.0 1146 1.0 Palokas PAL0310 143.5 146.7 3.2 0.0 889 0.8 Palokas PAL0310 149.0 153.0 4.0 0.1 628 0.6 Palokas PAL0310 159.0 170.8 11.8 0.4 317 0.7 SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited

