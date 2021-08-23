Makara Mining Corp: Makara Mining Announces Appointment of New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) ("Makara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jatinder Dhaliwal as a director of the Company. Mr. Dhaliwal replaces Stefan Szary on the board.

Mr. Dhaliwal is a director of multiple publicly traded companies. He has extensive knowledge and experience in corporate and operational positions within a various industries. Mr. Dhaliwal holds a bachelor of pharmacy degree from the University of British Columbia and a bachelor of science degree in biology from the University of Victoria.

The Company looks forward to Mr. Dhaliwal's contributions on the board and is confident that his experience will further strengthen its team, improve its operations and support the growth of the Company.

ABOUT MAKARA MINING CORP.

Makara Mining Corp. (CSE:MAKA)(FSE:MK0)(OTC PINK:MAKAF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds options over the Rude Creek Property and Idaho Creek Property located in the Yukon and the Kenora Gold Property located in Northwestern Ontario. Additional information about the Company is available at www.makaramining.com.

