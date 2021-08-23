Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC and Partner Sinoway International Team Up with Strong and Experienced Professionals, Bankers and Legal Counsels to Lead Its 8 Global Divisions and Have Started Talks with the Asia Office Head of A US Major Exc

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and its partner Sinoway International Ltd. team up with a strong professional and veteran team of legal counsels, investment bankers, and capital markets advisors and are working together in establishing Sinoway International holding group's market value for its shareholders. SUIC, Sinoway and the team are working together in establishing optimal financial systems and controls to prepare Sinoway for public listing in 2022/2023. The team will tackle 8 global divisions and areas of operations as shown in the illustration below.

"Sinoway International Ltd. has been building up its leadership team and its capabilities to further grow its businesses in different parts of the world. SUIC and the professional team will assist Sinoway holding group in reaching new heights in market positioning and financial planning. Everybody is excited to face the next phase of this growth and expansion together." says Yanru Zhou, CEO of SUIC.

The various global divisions of Sinoway holding group includes the Tech, R&D, Quantitative Trading; MarketingMedia; Unified Procurement factory; Global PSPs; Financial Management; Global Layout and Investment; Risk Management; and Stocks, Legal Affairs.

Sinoway holding group's Technology and R&D and quantitative trading division is headed by partner Midas Touch, whose DeFi SCF solutions allows digital currency stakeholders, investors and retailers direct access to commodities, digital assets, securities, derivatives and equity.

The Sinoway holding group's Marketing Media division is now headed by its Director, He Chi-Sheng, whose extraordinary media influence, connections and authority will drive a high-level of awareness and knowledge about the Sinoway holding group's DeFi supply chain finance trading products and services among prospective investors, business partners and investment banks.

SUIC Midas USA and Suntech unite in unveiling a new transformative marketing strategy to create added value. Suntech estimates to triple its annual merchant size and achieve the largest market share in 3 years with SUIC Midas' competitive products: MT Flash Pay, MT CQ Pay and MT Free Pay that will drive the group's profitability.

The Midas Touch MT Unified Procurement division offers a combined purchase and advance payment service for suppliers and purchasers, where purchase prices can be relatively lower than in the market. It grants merchants credit lines based on their transactions that allow them to receive goods and services even without paying for advance deposits to the suppliers. This effective management releases savings and has a direct impact on the merchants' bottom line, especially when suppliers combine orders from buyers on the MT platform.

The Global PSP's division is headed by SUIC and Midas Touch and is now in the final stages of identifying the ten PSP's who are going to invest in and to partner with Sinoway holding group this year through 2022, eyeing over two million merchant-members that will bring a sales turnover of $20 billion, and could generate up to $8 million profits for each of the PSP partner as a result. These figures are expected to reflect on the good valuation of Sinoway's IPO.

Phase 1 expansion will cover United States, Canada; Australia, New Zealand and 8 other countries in Southeast Asia, while Phase 2 expansion will cover South Asia and the Middle East countries, to cover a total of more than 40 countries in 2022 and 2023.

Sinoway holding group's financial management, global investment, risk management and stock- legal affairs divisions are at the forefront of multiple discussions to make Sinoway's public listing successful and raise more funds to boost the company's valuation. At the same, these divisions will closely work with the SUIC and Midas Touch technology teams to develop new solutions that will scale the group's supply chain model, advance their global operations, attract new talents to further upgrade and develop their digital platforms.

