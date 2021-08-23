- (PLX AI) - GN Store Nord board member Wolfgang Reim buys 30,000 shares at DKK 470 per share.
|GN Store Nord Board Member Buys Shares for DKK 14 Million
|GN Store Nord Deputy Chairman Buys Shares for DKK 235,000
|(PLX AI) - GN Store Nord Deputy Chairman Jukka Pekka Pertola buys 500 shares at DKK 470 per share.
|GN Store Nord A/S: Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
|Shares in hearing aid maker GN Store Nord plunge as quarterly sales disappoint
|NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on GN Store Nord (149/21)
|Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on GN
Store Nord (GN) until close of business as of August 19, 2021.
Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for...
