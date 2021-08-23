Commercial agreement also covers the UK and Italy, markets Bragg expects to enter later this year

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF), has boosted its presence in Greece after taking its ORYX Gaming content live with Novibet, just weeks after being awarded a supplier licence in the newly-regulated country.

Following a successful integration, customers of Novibet, one of the largest operators in Greece, now have access to premium titles from ORYX's extensive offering.

The partnership sees ORYX expand its reach in the Greek market, where the supplier secured a B2B licence earlier this month and already partners with a number of local brands.

The deal will also allow Novibet to distribute ORYX's content in the UK and Italy, markets the supplier has stated it expects to enter as part of its strategy of expansion in regulated markets in Europe, North America and globally. ORYX expects to receive its UKGC licence, and also to have its first batch of games certified for the Italian market later this year.

Chris Looney, Chief Commercial Officer at Bragg Gaming, said: "We have hit the ground running in the Greek market and this partnership with Novibet is significant as it takes our content live with one of the country's largest brands.

"As well as strengthening our position in Greece, this deal will also provide ample opportunity for ORYX in the future, with our partnership set to expand into other regulated markets."

Fotini Matthaiou, Casino Manager at Novibet, said: "ORYX provides an excellent portfolio of games that we are certain will be appreciated by our players in Greece and all of our key markets.

"At Novibet, our aim is to provide the most entertaining and vibrant gaming experience and ORYX is a partner that can guarantee this offering. We're thrilled to be further expanding our online casino portfolio with this deal, and we look forward to a long and fruitful partnership."

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX: BRAG, OTC:BRGGF) is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

In May 2021, Bragg announced its planned acquisition of Nevada-based Spin Games, B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region. Find out more.

About Novibet

Novibet is an established GameTech company operating in several countries across Europe. Licensed and regulated by HGC, UKGC, MGA and ADM, Novibet is committed to delivering the best sports betting and gaming experience to an ever-expanding customer base. Since 2010, Novibet offers online sports betting and casino entertainment, in many competitive markets, including Greece and UK. Novibet has a product offering that is constantly interacting with demand to meet and exceed existing and upcoming trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005050/en/

Contacts:

For Bragg Gaming Group:

Yaniv Spielberg

CSO

Bragg Gaming Group

info@bragg.games

or

Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy

JCIR

212-835-8500 or bragg@jcir.com

For Bragg Gaming Group media enquires or interview requests:

Giles Potter

CMO

Bragg Gaming Group

press@bragg.games