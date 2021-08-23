Influenced by the accelerated shift to digital during the pandemic, we have created a new vertical focused on retail and ecommerce. This will exist alongside our verticals for marketing and advertising (eMarketer), financial services, and health.

Our company-which is known for combining its proprietary data with syndicated resource partnerships to provide a more holistic perspective of industry landscapes-will be expanding coverage of the most significant retail trends. We will also provide greater breadth and depth to our retail and ecommerce forecasts and offer a growing list of key performance indicators and benchmark studies.

To kick off the new coverage, we published the analyst note "A New Era in Retail and Ecommerce Is Emerging," which looks at three key developments from 2020 and 2021 and identifies four trends every brand and retailer should be thinking about as a result.

The new vertical will build upon our brand's existing retail and ecommerce coverage, with added depth and focus in the following areas:

Global coverage -more forecasts across global markets, including Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

-more forecasts across global markets, including Europe, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. Emerging trends -expanded analysis on today's hottest retail trends, including social commerce, retail media, direct-to-consumer brands, and sustainability.

-expanded analysis on today's hottest retail trends, including social commerce, retail media, direct-to-consumer brands, and sustainability. Retail categories -additional category and subcategory details in forecasts, plus expanded coverage in key segments like grocery, apparel, beauty, and consumer packaged goods (CPG).

-additional category and subcategory details in forecasts, plus expanded coverage in key segments like grocery, apparel, beauty, and consumer packaged goods (CPG). Top retailers and brands-expanded forecasts on the top ecommerce retailers, deep-dive analysis, and benchmarking studies on leading retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target.

Leading the launch is Zia Daniell Wigder, our senior vice president of content. Wigder has extensive experience in the retail and ecommerce industry, having most recently led content for the retail innovation conference Shoptalk and co-founded Groceryshop, the sister event focused on grocery and CPG.

"There has never been a more critical time for organizations to understand the ecommerce opportunity, as well as the integration of blended online and offline experiences," Wigder said. "The past 18 months not only accelerated the adoption of ecommerce, but also transformed which digital store technologies consumers are adopting. Ecommerce has also shifted from being a retail-centric business opportunity to one that's now being embraced by industries like CPG, media, and healthcare."

The team includes:

Suzy Davidkhanian, Principal Analyst, Retail and Ecommerce Prior to joining Insider Intelligence, Davidkhanian spent more than 10 years with Macy's, where she held multiple roles in the merchant organization before moving into marketing, most recently serving as the company's vice president of consumer insights and market trends.

Andrew Lipsman, Principal Analyst, Retail and Ecommerce Lipsman has been covering ecommerce since 2005, beginning with his role at Comscore, where he served as senior vice president of marketing and insights. He previously worked at eMarketer for three years.

Blake Droesch, Analyst, Retail and Ecommerce Droesch joined Insider Intelligence as a junior analyst in 2019 covering retail and marketing topics.



Register now for our September 2 webinar, "A New Era in Retail and Ecommerce Is Emerging," in which Wigder, Davidkhanian, and Lipsman will explore key interconnected themes that every retailer should be tracking.

Candidates interested in joining Insider Intelligence's Retail and Ecommerce team can apply via the career page.

About Insider Intelligence

Formed in 2020 from the combination of eMarketer and Business Insider Intelligence (BII), Insider Intelligence aims to be the world's leading research service focused on digital transformation. Insider Intelligence helps thousands of global industry leaders to better understand and plan for the critical trends and developments that are rapidly transforming their industries. Each year, Insider Intelligence produces nearly 300 reports, 7,000 charts, 1,500 newsletters, and 200 forecasts across a growing number of subjects, including advertising and marketing, consumer demographics, social media, video, mobile, ecommerce and retail, telecoms and technology, financial services, and digital health industries. Insider Intelligence is owned by Berlin-based Axel Springer S.E.

