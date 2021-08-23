EnOcean GmbH: New EnOcean CEO: Raoul Wijgergangs Supersedes Andreas Schneider

Raoul Wijgergangs was appointed EnOcean's new CEO, starting from 1 August 2021, succeeding co-founder Andreas Schneider. In this role, Wijgergangs will further expand EnOcean's position as a market leader in the field of battery-free radio technology and wireless solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT).

OBERHACHING, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / After 20 successful years, the last five of them as Managing Director of EnOcean, co-founder Andreas Schneider has left the company at his own request on 31 July 2021 to take on new entrepreneurial challenges. Since 1 August 2021 Raoul Wijgergangs is EnOcean's new CEO. He has over 20 years of experience in the IoT industry and is also a co-founder of the Z-Wave Alliance.

Raoul Wijgergangs Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Peter Klein, CFO, EnOcean: 'I would like to personally thank Andreas Schneider for his constant commitment and tireless dedication to the company and every single employee. Under his leadership EnOcean has been able to expand and consolidate its market position even further. The fact that we as a company have successfully come through the Corona crisis confirms this. The entire EnOcean team and I wish him all the best for the future. At the same time, I am looking forward to the upcoming collaboration with Raoul Wijgergangs as the new CEO and I am sure that together we will build on the outstanding work of Andreas Schneider.'

Raoul Wijgergangs, new CEO, EnOcean: 'I am honoured that the Management Board puts so much trust in me as the new Managing Director, and I am very much looking forward to this new professional chapter. As the world leader in sustainable IoT, EnOcean will certainly be even more in demand in the coming months and years. With that in mind I see great opportunities not only in the commercial real estate but also in the industrial IoT. What's more, the company's focus on interoperability with products supporting the EnOcean radio standard, Bluetooth Low Energy and Zigbee Green Power makes it a real IoT power house. I thank Andreas Schneider for his successful work over the last years, without him EnOcean would certainly not be where the company is today. And of course I'm very much looking forward to be working with such an innovative team with a strong expertise and great technical know-how.'

Before joining EnOcean, Wijgergangs was CEO at Disruptive Technologies in Oslo and worked as Vice President/General Manager at Silicon Labs as well as Vice President/General Manager of the Z-Wave business unit at Sigma Designs in Copenhagen, to name but a few positions.

Raoul Wijgergangs studied Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at H.T.S.'s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands, and completed his MBA at the Twente School of Management, University of Twente, Netherlands.

About EnOcean

EnOcean GmbH is the pioneer of energy harvesting. Headquartered in Oberhaching, near Munich, with its subsidiary in Salt Lake City, UT, the company delivers valuable data for the Internet of Things (IoT) with its resource-saving technology. For 20 years, EnOcean produces maintenance-free wireless switches and sensors, which gain their energy from the surrounding - from movement, light or temperature. The combination of miniaturized energy converters, ultra-low power electronics and robust radio technology based on open standards (EnOcean, Zigbee and Bluetooth®) forms the foundation for digitized buildings, services and production processes in the IoT. The self-powered solutions are used in building automation, smart homes, LED lighting control and industrial applications. As an innovation driver, EnOcean is a strong partner for more than 350 leading product manufacturers and has already succeeded more than a million buildings worldwide with energy harvesting solutions.

For more information, please visit www.enocean.com.

