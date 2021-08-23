DigiMax Global Solutions: DigiMax Adds New "Trend Watch" Feature to CryptoHawk for Ten New Crypto Currencies

Bi-Weekly Webinars Starting for CryptoHawk Subscribers

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / DigiMax Global Inc. (the 'Company' or 'DigiMax') (CSE:DIGI) (OTC:DBKSF), a company that provides artificial intelligence ("AI") and cryptocurrency technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has launched the second of three trading AI evaluation tools that will ultimately be included in the CryptoHawk application.

The three tools include:

"Trend Change Indications" that may be sent via text or email to subscribers "Trend Watch" of a broader portfolio of crypto currencies "Alt-Coin Radar" which will share smaller cap coins that CryptoHawk AI perceives as having growing momentum, which may be poised for significant price increases (coming soon).

Trend Watch is a significant and useful addition to CryptoHawk as it uses AI to look ahead approximately one-to-two weeks to determine which currencies are set up for substantial up or down moves in price. While determinate signals are not sent directly to users, Trend Watch is useful to generate new trade ideas or to corroborate trades that a subscriber may already be considering.

Trend Watch uses complimentary AI and the Trend Change Indicators to predict one-to-two-week target prices. While a target price is shown for each of the crypto currencies listed, these targets are further broken down into three levels of confidence including:

HIGH - Indicating Trend Watch believes it is a good time to enter a new position.

Buy if UP trend, short if DOWN trend.

NEUTRAL - When a trend is indicated as neutral, Trend Watch believes it is likely not the best time to enter a new position.

Watch for change to a High Confidence or a change of Trend.

CAUTIOUS - Trend Watch believes it is time to watch closely either for exiting the position if you are in, or

Get ready to enter a new position when a trend-change occurs.

The Trend Watch system draws from comprehensive data sources to create its price target and trend indication on either an hourly or 5-minute interval depending on how closely it perceives a trend change as likely to occur. The Confidence rating is further established based on the likelihood that the trend price will be achieved rapidly and has substantial room to move.

If the trend appears poised for a substantial and rapid move, the AI assigns a HIGH confidence level but if the trend is maturing and has less room to move, a CAUTIOUS confidence level will be assigned.

The Trend Watch tool will be available to all subscribers for the next 15 days after which the tool will be available only to Advanced subscribers. Investors newly exploring the CryptoHawk system will also have access to the Trend Watch during their free trial period.

"Trend Watch is an exciting addition to the growing suite of tools available to CryptoHawk subscribers," said DigiMax Chief Technology Officer, Thierry Hubert. "For investors looking to have a strong exposure to crypto currencies in their portfolio, but who do not want to be trading every hour or every day, this is an excellent way to still be able to capture volatility and to profit from holding and trading crypto currencies."

DigiMax is also pleased to announce that it will be hosting bi-weekly webinars for its subscribers to create a live forum with CEO Chris Carl, chief trading consultant Damon Stone, and occasionally featured guests. These webinars will provide a hands-on opportunity for all subscribers to learn how to better integrate all the tools CryptoHawk provides, to share successes and challenges, and to gain better overall insight into the tremendous power of the system.

"We are seeing some of our subscribers experience explosive returns with CryptoHawk while others have been more moderate," says CEO Chris Carl. "By inviting all of our subscribers to these interactive webinars, we hope to get all of our subscribers enjoying the same returns as our best performers."

CryptoHawk is an AI-driven, price trend prediction tool that can be used by any investor to maximize their digital trading profits. It continues to deliver hourly price-trend prediction indicators to help subscribers interested in trading Bitcoin or Ethereum, and now provides overall trend guidance for a broader portfolio of crypto currencies. The CryptoHawk tool is unique as it uses AI and machine learning to capture profit from the volatility of crypto currencies, rather than incur the risk of buy-and-hold investments. As previously announced by the Company, the combined June-July 2021 period saw CryptoHawk trading signals generating returns of +44.9% for Bitcoin and +22.1% for Ethereum before trading commissions. During that same period Bitcoin had a net change of +5.1% while Ethereum dropped -3.6% during the period.

In both up and down markets, CryptoHawk has the potential to deliver subscribers much higher returns than a buy-and-hold strategy.

About DigiMax

DigiMax is an Artificial Intelligence technology company committed to unlocking the potential of disruptive technologies by providing advanced financial, predictive, and cryptocurrency solutions across a multitude of verticals. DigiMax is an official IBM Watson partner through leveraging both Cloud and Watson services. The Company's engineering team has extensive experience in Machine Learning, Neural Language Processing, AI, Big Data, and Cryptocurrency technology.

To learn more, visit our website: https://digimaxglobal.com/

Contact:

Martti Kangas

Investor Communications

647-521-9261

mkangas@digimax-global.com

Chris Carl

President & CEO

416-312-9698

ccarl@digimax-global.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements or information'. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company and Kirobo Inc.'s future plans, expectations and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions concerning the future plans of Kirobo Inc. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the benefits and uses of our software, the pricing and availability of our software, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the platforms and software described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products and services, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology changes on the products and industry, the ability for Kirobo Inc. to complete its business objectives, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SOURCE: DigiMax Global Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660881/DigiMax-Adds-New-Trend-Watch-Feature-to-CryptoHawk-for-Ten-New-Crypto-Currencies