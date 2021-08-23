Director, Medical Virtual Reality - Institute for Creative Technologies

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Lobe Sciences Ltd. (CSE: LOBE) (OTC Pink: GTSIF) ("Lobe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Albert "Skip" Rizzo, Ph.D, to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Philip Young, CEO and Director of Lobe stated, "We are extremely happy to have an industry leading Virtual Reality (VR) expert joining our Scientific Advisory Board, and look forward to his contributions on our clinical development and the creation of our Krysalis Therapeutic Pod."

Albert "Skip" Rizzo is a clinical psychologist and Director of Medical VR at the University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies. He is also a Research Professor with the USC Dept. of Psychiatry and School of Gerontology. Over the last 25 years, Skip has conducted research on the design, development and evaluation of Virtual Reality systems targeting the areas of clinical assessment, treatment, and rehabilitation across the domains of psychological, cognitive and motor functioning in both healthy and clinical populations. This work has focused on PTSD, TBI, Autism, ADHD, Alzheimer's disease, stroke and other clinical conditions. He has also driven an extensive research program on the use of intelligent virtual human agents for clinical training, healthcare information support, and clinical assessment. In spite of the diversity of these clinical R&D areas, the common thread that drives all of his work with digital technologies involves the study of how Virtual Reality simulations can be usefully applied to human healthcare beyond what's possible with traditional 20th Century methods.

Albert "Skip" Rizzo, Ph.D stated, "I look forward to working with an exceptional SAB as we seek to make Lobe's treatments available to the millions of patients suffering from TBI and PTSD. I have spent the majority of my career investigating the integration of Virtual Reality (VR) and am now exploring the use of VR as a tool for enhancing the efficacy of psychedelic therapy. The science in both of these areas is promising and the merger of these approaches may add value for some patients as they seek relief from debilitating mental health conditions. I look forward to continuing this work as we jointly develop the Krysalis Pod as a method to support the delivery of VR in this therapeutic context."

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences is a life sciences company focused on psychedelic medicines. The Company, through collaborations with industry leading partners, is engaged in drug research and development using psychedelic compounds and the development of innovative devices and delivery mechanisms to improve mental health and wellness.

