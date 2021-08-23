Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC Ramps Up Operations as New Surge in Pandemic Numbers Sweep Across the Country

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK: OPTI).

OPTEC International today announced the company is expanding the company's Z2O awareness for the new launches in Miami and San Diego, closely followed by expanded operations in other major cities across the country along with the recent growth of We Shield and Optec distributions.

After the recent successful pilot launch of Z2O in Austin Texas, the demand for the Z2O "Uber App of "on-demand: cleaning & Sanitization services are increasing noticeably. The company has recently employed more administrative personnel to accommodate the growth at the new OPTEC Global Headquarters located at 1385 Park Center Drive, Vista, California.

The New Pandemic strain is having a major impact in the disinfectant industry. The increasing demand for sanitizers and disinfectants as a preventive measure against the pandemic has resulted in changing the dynamic of the market. The products are flying off the racks as they are being stockpiled, and manufacturers have started production in large quantities to meet the requirements of the consumers. The demand has surged exponentially, and the market will face a steady demand even when the impact of the pandemic has been reduced.

U.S. Professional Cleaning Services Market Segmentation

This research report includes a detailed segmentation by service type, end-user, operations, geography. Disinfectants, which also include pandemic solutions, witnessed a sudden demand in 2020. The increased awareness of contagious diseases is likely is to drive the growth of the disinfectant segment during the forecast period. Powered by automated solutions such as artificial intelligence window cleaners, window, and façade cleaning services are expected to generate incremental revenue of approx. $4 billion by the end of the forecast period.

OPTEC-Z2O recently successfully certified 2 OPTEC-Z2O staff members for certification of Servpro approved training and final certification in HazMat material clean-up and disposal in light of the company's expansion programs who will also be housed at the new OPTEC Park Center location in the Z2O wing of the facility.

Z2O is targeting the Real Estate & AIRBNB industries as frequent cleaning and sanitization is a requirement between both industries on a regular basis. The ability to use the Z2O on-demand App for local service providers becomes almost a necessity.

Optec CEO Roger Pawson commented "The new surge in reported cases has expedited the demand for the company's PPE products in particular the Rapid-Test and mask products for both OPTEC & We Shield. Optec receives and ships products daily for both companies from the Park Center & Scott Street, Vista, California locations".

Simultaneously with the demand for the Z2O Services APP in the US, OPTEC's international distributors have expressed a need for the services in the Mediterranean territories. Discussions are now in progress for the launch of several International Pilot programs for the Z2O services APP in the near future. www.Z2O.com

About Z2O

During these challenging times, there is a vital need to protect businesses and homes from harmful bacteria, viruses, and everything in between. Z2O is a new, app based, on-demand network, delivering an effortless way to schedule cleaning and disinfecting services using smart devices, at the same time providing existing companies and starts ups new opportunities to create jobs and operate and expand business services. This is the Uber of cleaning and disinfecting, offering the opportunity for the local workforce to have the ability to generate income for essential services that will help their local community as well as expand job opportunities for their employees and staff. www.z2o.com

OPTEC International is dedicated to providing Global solutions for the Pro-Active approach to preventing a future mass pandemic effect as the world recently experienced, and by using solutions such as Z2O services worldwide the prevention of rapid circulation can be pre-emptively contained, and the virus mutation controlled in a safer manner than recently experienced worldwide.

OPTEC additionally plans to use the recently acquired subsidiary We Shield's AI state of the art technology for targeted marketing of the Z2O services App both in the USA and International sectors. We Shield has a seasoned and dedicated management team with proven success in the PPE sector who, we feel can create a larger vision and sustained growth of the Z2O App in addition to the continued expansion of the PPE sector.

About We Shield.

We Shield is deeply ingrained in the Wholesale Medical sector supplying PPE safety products to customers including GAP, Caesars Entertainment, Hard Rock, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), NYC Housing Authority (NYCHA), Concordance, Henry Schein, Medline, and more. This AI driven MedTech company is on track for substantial growth. www.weshield.us

About OPTEC International, Inc.

With Locations in Carlsbad and Vista, California, OPTEC International is a developer and manufacturer of the OPTEC Fuel Maximizer products along with electronic LED, Ultraviolet (UV) & UV-C safety products and related advanced technologies and PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) products. The company's Temperature Scanning product line is being launched at a time when HR directors and facilities managers are experiencing extreme concern with respect to keeping environments safe during the global pandemic crisis and the safe reopening of the U.S. economy. For more information, visit: www.optecintl.com

