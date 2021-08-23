Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB at FNSE (442/21)

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Issuer: ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB, LEI: 549300FJK50P1ORYJC45 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument: EXPRS2 SE0008348262 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by ExpreS2ion reason: Biotech Holding AB on August 23, 2021 at 14:53 CEST. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 15.20 CEST followed by continuous trading from: trading from 15.30 CEST, August 23, 2021. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related SE0014958336 instruments: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified Nasdaq Stockholm AB