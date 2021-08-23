Anzeige
Montag, 23.08.2021
WKN: A2APAB ISIN: SE0008348262 Ticker-Symbol: 5JD 
23.08.21
GlobeNewswire
23.08.2021 | 15:17
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB at FNSE (442/21)

Lifting of Suspension

At Trading Venue FNSE



Issuer:     ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB, LEI: 549300FJK50P1ORYJC45    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument:   EXPRS2 SE0008348262                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting     With reference to the press release published by ExpreS2ion   
 reason:     Biotech Holding AB on August 23, 2021 at 14:53 CEST.      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous   The opening auction starts at 15.20 CEST followed by continuous 
 trading from:  trading from 15.30 CEST, August 23, 2021.           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:    Order books have been flushed                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related     SE0014958336                          
 instruments:                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact     Issuer Surveillance +46 8 405 70 50               
 details:    Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
