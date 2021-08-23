Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Quebec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) ("Quebec Nickel Corp." or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with Geotech Airborne Geophysical Surveys ("Geotech") to conduct a 1,479-line kilometre VTEMTM system survey over the Company's Ducros Nickel-Copper-PGE Prospect. For further details on the size and scope of the 2021 exploration program, please see the Company's August 4, 2021 press release for more information.

David Patterson, Chairman of Quebec Nickel, noted that, "The VTEMTM versatile helicopter time-domain EM system is the most widely used electromagnetic system currently in operation, with nearly 3M line-km flown to date globally. The VTEMTM System owes its popularity to its proven success rate for the widest variety of mineral deposit types, including VMS base metal, orogenic & epithermal Gold and most importantly for Quebec Nickel, its success in aiding Magmatic nickel-copper-PGE exploration."

The airborne survey is expected to commence as soon as the VTEMTM system becomes available. Once the final data and report is received from Geotech, it is intended that there will be follow-up ground truthing, "boots on the ground" prospecting, "beep-mat" and sampling program over the defined "priority" EM targets prior to the end of the 2021 summer-fall field program.

Currently, exploration activities on the Ducros Prospect include till sampling and overburden stripping of the various nickeliferous areas. The summer/fall field program results will provide the necessary data to design a winter 2021 drill program.

Highlights on the Ducros Prospect

Within the Company's Ducros Prospect, there is a Ni-Cu-PGE showing (the "Pyroxenite Showing"), hosted in an ultramafic sill-like intrusion (interpreted as dunite). The Pyroxenite Showing is exposed at a surface over 24 by 58 metres. A series of well-mineralized gossans, located along the eastern flank of the outcrop, host abundant pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite. Five grab samples were collected in the Autumn of 2004 from the area of the Pyroxenite Showing. The best results were from Sample 116101, which yielded 0.67 gpt Au, 1.46 % Cu, 0.49% Ni, 0.86 gpt Pt, and 1.79 gpt Pd. The southern part of the exposed pyroxenite body was channel sampled in August 2007. The 5.08 m channel yielded 1.30% Cu, 0.42% Ni, 0.55 gpt Au, 0.75 gpt Pt, and 0.83 gpt Pd.

In the central part of the Property, the Ducros Sill, an ultramafic body that intrudes mafic metavolcanic rocks poor in sulphide, also carries anomalous nickel values. The Ducros Sill is 3 kilometres long and up to 600 metres wide, and hosts historically reported Ni values in drill hole intersections. In 1987 Abitibi Resources Ltd. reported the following values from drill holes: DU 87-05: 193m of 0.177% Ni, DU 87-06: 67m of 0.17% Ni and DU 87-07: 134m of 0.15%Ni (GM47268).

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo. (OGQ # 227) and Daniel Gaudreault, P. Eng. (OIQ #39834), of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo. (OGQ # 227) and Daniel Gaudreault are independent of the Company and are not employees of the Company or hold securities of the Company.

About Geotech Ltd.

Geotech is a privately owned company incorporated in 1981, with its corporate headquarters and research and development facility in Aurora, Ontario, Canada. Geotech specializes in airborne geophysical survey mapping, data processing and data interpretation. Geotech operates globally and has more than 20 aircrafts with offices in Australia, Brazil, Barbados, Ghana and South Africa. Geotech holds patents worldwide for the exclusive designs of the VTEM and ZTEM systems. Additional information on Geotech is available at www.geotech.ca.

About Quebec Nickel Corp.

Quebec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing nickel projects in Quebec, Canada. The Company has 100% interest in our Ducros Group Property, consisting of 239 contiguous mining claims covering 12,818.63 hectares within the Abitibi region in Quebec, Canada. Additional information on Quebec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

