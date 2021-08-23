Significant Network Update Expected Through Q1 of 2022 Supports Digital Transformation Technologies Including 5G, Content Delivery, Cloud-Enabled Services and Next-Gen Technology

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., a leading global provider of fiber-based communications solutions, today announced the planned deployment of thirty-one high capacity, 400G-enabled long haul routes across North America and Western Europe.

The availability of 400G client-side wave capabilities will allow Zayo to deliver multi-terabit capacity across its underlying global network, enabling higher transmission rates, reduced cost per bit, increased data transfer speeds and significantly greater bandwidth capacity key features that support enterprises on their digital transformation journeys. Up to 800G transmission will be available in select areas as Zayo deploys significant speed enhancements in anticipation of future network needs.

This optimized wavelength network is designed to provide a direct route for multi-cloud and multi-market connectivity, ideal for content providers, hyperscalers, carriers and data centers. The upgrade will also enable reduced physical space requirements as well as reduced operation and maintenance costs resulting from a 40% reduction in power consumption.

The race to 400Gb/s has accelerated in recent years, with an increasing number of users, applications and devices driving exponential demand for increased bandwidth. Exceeding the current standard of 100G, Zayo's new routes will provide a fourfold increase in maximum data transfer speed, supporting 5G technologies including Internet of Things, cloud-based computing, edge computing, virtual reality, high-definition video streaming and artificial intelligence.

"400G is rapidly becoming the prevailing requirement for networks and Zayo is breaking new ground with its 800G capabilities," said Brian Lillie, Chief Product and Technology Officer. "This deployment underscores Zayo's commitment to maintaining the leading edge of communications infrastructure and providing state-of-the art network solutions critical to our customers' digital transformation journeys."

For more information about the routes and locations impacted by the network upgrades, visit zayo.is/400G.

