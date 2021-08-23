Engagement builds on application modernization partnership by extending scope to transforming employee user experience

HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has signed a contract with Munich Re, one of the world's leading reinsurers, to create a next-generation digital workplace for its workforce.

Building on the successes of its digital transformation partnership with Munich Re, HCL will now modernize and standardize workplace services for more than 16,000 employees in 40 countries. HCL will adopt a "glocal" strategy to support Munich Re's workforce in multiple languages, including German, Spanish and Mandarin, from near-shore locations. It will also implement a highly personalized service desk solution and leverage the power of automation to improve efficiency and enhance employee user experiences.

Munich Re selected HCL due to the strength of the existing relationship and its proven track record creating a modern digital workplace for other leading German and global organizations. HCL's Fluid Workplace Solution offers Munich Re the flexibility to rapidly modify remote working practices. HCL's WorkBlaze solution will provide predictive analytics and AI for IT Operations capabilities, which will help Munich Re pave the way toward a self-healing digital workplace.

"The last 12 months have triggered the biggest change in how companies empower and support their employees," said Robin Johnson, Group CIO, Munich Re. "Now, user experience transformation has become a priority to us. It was essential to have a partner that could help us create a modern digital workplace powered by latest technology innovation to deliver a next-generation user experience to our employees. It was also imperative for our partner to offer global multilingual support capabilities. The strength of HCL's digital workplace offerings and our existing relationship made it an easy decision to partner with HCL."

"We've already achieved significant success with Munich Re in modernizing its applications and supporting its core insurance platforms," said Rahul Singh, President of Financial Services, HCL Technologies. "Flexibility and user-experience transformation are now of greater importance, and this deal reflects the growing value organizations like Munich Re see in HCL's Fluid Workplace model. This alliance represents another significant stride in HCL's growth in Germany, where we continue to invest in expanding our footprint and developing new solutions."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210823005400/en/

Contacts:

Meenakshi Benjwal, Americas

meenakshi.benjwal@hcl.com

Dipshikha Bhattacharyya, EMEA

dipshikha.bhatt@hcl.com

Devneeta Pahuja, India and APAC

devneeta.p@hcl.com