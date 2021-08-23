Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hohe Zugewinne! Zum Wochenauftakt: Rekordfahrt geht weiter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
23.08.2021 | 16:32
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Spring Window Fashions: Springs Window Fashions Launches Vitale: Stylish, Streamlined Brand Makes Custom Window Treatments Approachable and Attainable

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Springs Window Fashions has launched Vitale, a new brand of custom window treatments that offers a solution-oriented, simplified selection of products in a range of popular colors and styles. Vitale provides the perfect product for the value-conscious homeowner seeking beautiful, custom window treatments with a level of design and quality not found in off-the-shelf, stock products.

The Vitale brand is easy to shop, with a core selection of custom window treatments that elevate any room. The line encompasses solar, roller, and cellular shades as well as vinyl, faux wood, and vertical blinds in the most popular colors to suit any home style. Customers can order free swatches online (VitaleBlinds.com) to experience the new products and enjoy a personalized shopping experience with a Vitale dealer near them.

"We're excited to introduce Vitale into the market," said John Weinstock, Executive Vice President, Marketing, for Springs Window Fashions. "Vitale was created with the younger, more budget-focused homeowners in mind, a growing segment in the housing market. We're confident it will attract new customers and drive incremental sales for our independent dealer channel."

Vitale's nationwide network of full-service dealers will assist in every step of the process, from selecting the perfect window treatment for the home, to precise measurements and professional installation.

About Springs Window Fashions

Springs Window Fashions supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments, and window hardware. Bali®, Graber®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Horizons®, Mariak SunSetter, B&C International and Vitale® are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, Wisconsin, the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and has recently expanded to include European operations. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

# # #

Media Contacts:
Jamie Scalici
Mower
212-980-9194
jscalici@mower.com

SOURCE: Spring Window Fashions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/660900/Springs-Window-Fashions-Launches-Vitale-Stylish-Streamlined-Brand-Makes-Custom-Window-Treatments-Approachable-and-Attainable

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.