Spring Window Fashions: Springs Window Fashions Launches Vitale: Stylish, Streamlined Brand Makes Custom Window Treatments Approachable and Attainable

MIDDLETON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Springs Window Fashions has launched Vitale, a new brand of custom window treatments that offers a solution-oriented, simplified selection of products in a range of popular colors and styles. Vitale provides the perfect product for the value-conscious homeowner seeking beautiful, custom window treatments with a level of design and quality not found in off-the-shelf, stock products.

The Vitale brand is easy to shop, with a core selection of custom window treatments that elevate any room. The line encompasses solar, roller, and cellular shades as well as vinyl, faux wood, and vertical blinds in the most popular colors to suit any home style. Customers can order free swatches online (VitaleBlinds.com) to experience the new products and enjoy a personalized shopping experience with a Vitale dealer near them.

"We're excited to introduce Vitale into the market," said John Weinstock, Executive Vice President, Marketing, for Springs Window Fashions. "Vitale was created with the younger, more budget-focused homeowners in mind, a growing segment in the housing market. We're confident it will attract new customers and drive incremental sales for our independent dealer channel."

Vitale's nationwide network of full-service dealers will assist in every step of the process, from selecting the perfect window treatment for the home, to precise measurements and professional installation.

About Springs Window Fashions

Springs Window Fashions supplies leading retailers and distributors with a complete line of blinds, shades, specialty treatments, and window hardware. Bali®, Graber®, SWFcontract, Mecho, Horizons®, Mariak SunSetter, B&C International and Vitale® are brands of Springs Window Fashions. Based in Middleton, Wisconsin, the company has facilities in nine locations in the United States and Mexico and has recently expanded to include European operations. For more information, visit www.springswindowfashions.com.

