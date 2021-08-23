Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

SE0005095601 Oscar Properties Holding AB [publ] 23.08.2021 SE0016278303 Oscar Properties Holding AB [publ] 24.08.2021 Tausch 50:1

CA3794331056 Global UAV Technologies Ltd. 23.08.2021 CA3794333037 Global UAV Technologies Ltd. 24.08.2021 Tausch 135:1

