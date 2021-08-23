Anzeige
Montag, 23.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Hohe Zugewinne! Zum Wochenauftakt: Rekordfahrt geht weiter
WKN: A2PRFU ISIN: NO0010861990 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6 
Frankfurt
23.08.21
08:05 Uhr
0,137 Euro
-0,007
-4,74 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.08.2021 | 16:53
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prosafe SE: Mandatory notification of trade

Jesper Kragh Andresen, CEO has today sold 84,067 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 1.52 per share.

Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO&CFO has today sold 54,000 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 1.53 per share.

Ryan Stewart, COO has today sold 45,260 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 1.52 per share.

Karine Cosemans, Sr. Manager Communication & Exec. Support has today sold 1,200 shares in Prosafe SE at an average price of NOK 1.55 per share.

Following the transactions, Jesper Kragh Andresen, Stig H. Christiansen, Ryan Stewart and Karine Cosemans own 0 shares in Prosafe SE.

The sale is made in light of the announced and ongoing financial restructuring process which will leave existing shareholders in Prosafe SE with only 1% of the shares following implementation, and consequently in order to crystalize their losses.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 23 August 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
