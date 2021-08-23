eYs3D Microelectronics: eCapture Launches Smallest Form Factor 3D Stereo Depth Sensing Camera for Robotics and Object Tracking

eCaptureTM Cameras leverage eYs3D stereo vision technology and high-performance vision processor in this new line of devices

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / eCapture, a brand focused on developing technology for the growing computer vision market, today is introducing the smallest form factor stereoscopic 3D depth sensing camera. The new LifeSense G53 is only 50x14.9x20 mm and is designed for depth capture and object tracking for industrial, robotics and other applications driven by AI. eCapture plans to introduce a full range of depth map cameras to address the growing need for stereo imaging equipment over the next quarter.

The first in the cost-effective eCapture line, the G53 provides a 50-degree field of view (FOV) and includes two Mono Sensor pairs for various resolutions of stereo, mono and depth disparity/distance map output via USB. The camera is ideal for development of Robots, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), Goods to Person (G2P) delivery, as well as fast-motion depth capture.

The 3D computer vision technology is critical for AI applications, enabling autonomous functionality for software and machines, from robotic spatial awareness to scene understanding, object recognition, and better depth and distance sensing for enhanced intelligent vehicles. According to Meticulous Research, the 3D and machine vision market is expected to double from $1.35 billion in 2020 to $2.65 billion in 2027.

"The surging industrial market opportunity provides immense opportunities for the eCapture line of 3D depth sensing cameras. Applications such as robotics, drones, facial recognition, smart retail, 3D scene learning, and autonomous guided vehicles all are growing and require the type of high-quality cameras we create," said James Wang, Chief Strategy Officer of eYs3D.

Leading robotics companies recently incorporated eCapture cameras with depth vision to their Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) design, with a people-following function for daily life. The AMR has the eCapture LifeSense G53 camera installed on a mobile dolly to track and follow operators. The solution's global Shutter (GS) sensor setup and wide Field-of-View (FoV) allow responses to quick motion objects, which is an important function for this application, allowing the devices to react to sudden turn behavior, for example.

eCapture camera solutions are based on the innovative eYs3D stereo vision processing solutions. The eYs3D vision processor can compute the stereo depth map data and reduces the burden on the host CPU/GPU, allowing for higher performance and lower power solutions. Synchronized frame data from both cameras allows development of SLAM algorithms.

About the eCapture LifeSense Depth Camera G53

This very small form factor camera offers a clean depth map output and requires only minimal host computing support. It is suitable for a wide range of depth applications in fast moving systems with excellent indoor and outdoor depth output performance. The eCapture LifeSense Depth Camera G53 includes the eCapture SDK supporting Windows, Linux, and Android OS environments. Different programming language support and wrapper APIs are also available.

G53 Camera - Technical Specifications Environment Outdoor/Indoor Depth Technology Active IR Stereo ( Global Shutter ) Depth FOV (H x V) H50 x V32.5 Depth Output Resolution & Frame Rate Up to 640 x 400 ( USB End Point 2 streaming out ) Up to 30FPS ( Supports various *color image + depth map modes ) RGB Output 640 x 400 or Left+Right 1280 x 400 ( USB End Point 1 streaming out ) Minimum Depth Distance (Min-z) 15cm, Varies depending on MTF Index Maximum Range 200cm, Varies depending on performance accuracy & ambient conditions Total Power < 2.00W

The new G53 camera is available from the www.ecapturecamera.com website and selected resellers. Pricing starts at $79 with a special sample promotional price for Sept. 2021 of $49 for the first 50 buyers.

Media Images available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1j7f2NSSS130UAU4u51rFjSktF5JK9nRW

About eCapture

eCapture provides 3D stereo depth camera solution services using the advanced vision technology developed by eYs3D. The stereo vision devices embed the eYs3D vision processing SoC to compute stereo depth data, without having to rely on the GPU/CPU at the host. eCapture also offers software development tools for its products that allow for ease of integration into Windows®, Linux and Android OS environments. For more information, visit www.ecapturecamera.com.

Media Contact: Hot Tomato / Erica Zeidenberg erica@hottomato.net

Chief Strategy Officer James.Wang@eYs3D.com

