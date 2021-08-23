Kohler Co. partners with Water First to provide training for young Indigenous adults in Canada

Wisconsin, United States--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Kohler Co., a global leader in the design and manufacture of kitchen and bath products, extends its support of Indigenous communities with an enhanced commitment to Water First, a Canadian NGO that addresses water challenges in Indigenous communities in Canada.

Kohler Canada is working with Water First to launch a consumer campaign to raise awareness and funds to develop water operators who will acquire hands-on knowledge in the use of water quality equipment, analysis and testing processes. The skills and expertise they gain will be deployed within their local communities. This campaign builds on a relationship that began in late 2020 and was confirmed in 2021 with a $10,000 donation to support over 200 hours of life-changing training for young Indigenous adults.

"13.5 percent of First Nations communities in Canada cannot drink their own tap water. In Ontario, that number is 40 percent, which means 4 out of 10 First Nations in Ontario have unsafe drinking water," said Christopher Bell, VP and General Manager of Kohler Kitchen & Bath Canada. "As a company focused on water, we are committed to promoting access to clean and safe water and are honoured to partner with Water First to develop sustainable solutions to water issues in communities across Canada."

Kohler's consumer campaign encourages Canadians to donate directly to Water First. Every dollar donated to Water First will be matched by Kohler, up to $10,000, with the goal of providing an additional $20,000 for Water First to continue its very important work. To donate, visit: https://waterfirst.ngo/partners/kohler/.

"The water challenges faced by many Indigenous communities are significant. While Water First has expertise in supporting communities and young Indigenous adults with skills training and education, we would not be able to achieve the results we need without the help of companies like Kohler," says John Millar, Executive Director and Founder of Water First. "Interns have an important role to play in addressing local water challenges, now and in the future."

Kohler Co. has been very active in addressing water and sanitation issues throughout the world. Most recently, Kohler launched a three-year partnership with DigDeep, a human rights non-profit working to ensure that every American has clean, running water. At the center of the partnership is the Water is Life microgrant program designed to help local community leaders and groups across the Navajo Nation in the United States develop innovative ideas to increase access to clean water and sanitation. Through its Safe Water For All initiative, Kohler's product and engineering innovations-paired with humanitarian partners around the globe-has impacted more than 900,000 lives since 2017.

About Kohler Co. Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 35,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines, power systems and clean energy solutions; luxury cabinetry, tile, and lighting; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland, as well as Lodge Kohler in Green Bay, Wisconsin's Titletown district. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course will host the 43rd Ryder Cup in 2021. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

About Water First. Water First Education & Training Inc. (Water First) is a registered Canadian charity that addresses water challenges in Indigenous communities through education, training and meaningful collaboration. Water First focuses on both drinking water and environmental water concerns, as well as water science education for youth. Since 2009, Water First has collaborated with 56 Indigenous communities in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Labrador to provide skills-training and education support to communities and inspire youth to pursue careers in water science. www.waterfirst.ngo

