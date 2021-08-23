Anzeige
Montag, 23.08.2021
Hohe Zugewinne! Zum Wochenauftakt: Rekordfahrt geht weiter
Dow Jones News
23.08.2021 | 18:07
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 16 to 20, 2021

DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 16 to 20, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 16 to 20, 2021 23-Aug-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Paris, August 23, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- August 16 to 20, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From August 16, 2021 to August 20, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 16, 2021 and August 20, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market: 

Identification   Daily total  Daily weighted   Market 
Issuer name  Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in   average price of  (MIC  Number of 
       of issuer (LEI)   date    instrument (ISIN) number of   shares acquired*  Code) transactions 
                                 shares) 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.16 FR0013269123    3,575     33.42       AQEU  39 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.16 FR0013269123    4,813     33.43       CEUX  87 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.16 FR0013269123    1,896     33.46       TQEX  39 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.16 FR0013269123    14,716     33.42       XPAR  156 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.17 FR0013269123    4,616     32.96       AQEU  43 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.17 FR0013269123    4,208     32.96       CEUX  54 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.17 FR0013269123    2,138     32.94       TQEX  41 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.17 FR0013269123    14,038     32.99       XPAR  156 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.18 FR0013269123    3,818     33.09       AQEU  38 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.18 FR0013269123    8,487     33.09       CEUX  89 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.18 FR0013269123    3,294     33.01       TQEX  29 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.18 FR0013269123    9,401     33.09       XPAR  93 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.19 FR0013269123    1,708     32.72       AQEU  23 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.19 FR0013269123    4,757     32.73       CEUX  62 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.19 FR0013269123    1,377     32.74       TQEX  21 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.19 FR0013269123    17,158     32.72       XPAR  172 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.20 FR0013269123    4,359     32.30       AQEU  39 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.20 FR0013269123    7,236     32.23       CEUX  60 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.20 FR0013269123    2,446     32.27       TQEX  58 
RUBIS     969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.20 FR0013269123    10,959     32.28       XPAR  113 
* Two-digit rounding after the         TOTAL       125,000    32.90 
decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 16, 2021 to August 20, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr). 

Contact 
       RUBIS - Legal department 
       Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 16 to 20, 2021 

=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     RUBIS 
         46, rue Boissière 
         75116 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 144 17 95 95 
Fax:       +33 145 01 72 49 
E-mail:     communication@rubis.fr 
Internet:    www.rubis.fr 
ISIN:      FR0013269123 
Euronext Ticker: RUI 
AMF Category:  Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) 
EQS News ID:   1228336 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1228336 23-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228336&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 11:35 ET (15:35 GMT)

