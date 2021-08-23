DJ RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 16 to 20, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: Transactions carried out within the framework of share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - August 16 to 20, 2021 23-Aug-2021 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Paris, August 23, 2021, 5:35 pm

TRANSACTIONS CARRIED OUT WITHIN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM (EXCLUDING TRANSACTIONS WITHIN THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT)

- August 16 to 20, 2021 -

Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742)

Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123)

Period: From August 16, 2021 to August 20, 2021

In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between August 16, 2021 and August 20, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below.

Aggregate presentation per day and per market:

Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.16 FR0013269123 3,575 33.42 AQEU 39 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.16 FR0013269123 4,813 33.43 CEUX 87 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.16 FR0013269123 1,896 33.46 TQEX 39 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.16 FR0013269123 14,716 33.42 XPAR 156 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.17 FR0013269123 4,616 32.96 AQEU 43 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.17 FR0013269123 4,208 32.96 CEUX 54 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.17 FR0013269123 2,138 32.94 TQEX 41 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.17 FR0013269123 14,038 32.99 XPAR 156 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.18 FR0013269123 3,818 33.09 AQEU 38 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.18 FR0013269123 8,487 33.09 CEUX 89 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.18 FR0013269123 3,294 33.01 TQEX 29 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.18 FR0013269123 9,401 33.09 XPAR 93 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.19 FR0013269123 1,708 32.72 AQEU 23 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.19 FR0013269123 4,757 32.73 CEUX 62 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.19 FR0013269123 1,377 32.74 TQEX 21 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.19 FR0013269123 17,158 32.72 XPAR 172 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.20 FR0013269123 4,359 32.30 AQEU 39 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.20 FR0013269123 7,236 32.23 CEUX 60 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.20 FR0013269123 2,446 32.27 TQEX 58 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021.08.20 FR0013269123 10,959 32.28 XPAR 113 * Two-digit rounding after the TOTAL 125,000 32.90 decimal

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from August 16, 2021 to August 20, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

