Michelman & Robinson Announces First-Ever Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Chair

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / Last quarter was historic for venture capital activity-the biggest ever as measured by dollars invested. With that momentum going into Q3 2021, deal flow is surging, and among the law firms seeing an uptick in start-up transactions is Michelman & Robinson, LLP, which has just named Harpreet Walia as its Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Chair.

Walia is based in M&R's Los Angeles office, though he maintains a significant presence in the Bay Area as well. With vast experience working with start-up and emerging growth clients-especially those in the technology space-Walia is "now poised to gain even more of a foothold in Silicon Beach, Silicon Valley and beyond" -this according to Sanford Michelman, M&R's Chairman.

Commenting on his new role, Walia says, "my new designation is a reflection of M&R's focus on emerging companies, which is well placed given that transactions worth north of $100 million are at an all-time high, as are middle-market deals in the technology sector." He goes on to state, "M&R has a strong corporate transactional practice both in California and New York and a particular sweet spot handling the lifecycle of emerging companies, which frequently begins even before company formation. That being said, we are certainly the beneficiaries of the flurry of activity being seen in tech hubs worldwide, the broadening nature of early-stage capital funding, and more robust private market exit opportunities."

Stephen Weiss, who leads M&R's transaction team, adds, "Harpreet is a consummate deal strategist, whose work on behalf of tech start-ups is enhanced by his network of relationships with investors and advisors throughout the world. Combine this with his extraordinary skill managing cross-border transactions, including those that arise out of India, and it's no wonder why he's been designated as the firm's first-ever Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Chair."

About Michelman & Robinson, LLP

M&R is a national law firm headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in Orange County (California), San Francisco, Chicago and New York City. The firm represents clients in a host of areas, such as, complex and class action litigation and employment, corporate and securities, regulatory, white-collar criminal, cybersecurity, privacy, real estate, and bankruptcy matters. They do so for individuals and entities across industries, including Advertising & Digital Media, Banking & Financial Services, Cannabis, Capital Markets, Hospitality, Insurance, Music & Entertainment, Retail & Apparel and Sports. For more information, please visit www.mrllp.com .

For more information contact:

Paul Zimmerman

MICHELMAN & ROBINSON

424.365.6100

pzimmerman@mrllp.com

SOURCE: Michelman & Robinson

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/660753/Michelman-Robinson-Announces-First-Ever-Emerging-Companies-Venture-Capital-Chair