F. Scott Ball continues as the CEO of Citycon until 14 January 2025

HELSINKI, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors and the CEO of Citycon Oyj, F. Scott Ball, have agreed that Mr Ball will continue as the CEO of the company until 14.1.2025. Mr Ball's appointment as the CEO commenced on 1 January 2019 and Ball's current service contract was due as of 14 November 2021.



I am excited to continue working at Citycon and building the company's future together with such a strong team. Citycon is in the middle of a significant strategic transformation which will increase the share of residential premises in our portfolio and correspondingly decrease the proportion of non-essential retail. It is gratifying to a be a part of the successful execution of this strategic transformation," says F. Scott Ball, CEO.



"I am very pleased that F. Scott Ball has agreed to continue leading Citycon through this strategic transformation. Mr Ball has performed excellently, navigating Citycon to strong financial and operational results. Mr Ball's appointment provides important continuation to the business and developing the organization." says Chaim Katzman, Chairman of the Board of Citycon.

Laura Jauhiainen

,

EUR 4.4 billion

,

For further information, please contact:Vice President, Strategy & Investor RelationsTel. +358 40 823 9497laura.jauhiainen@citycon.comCitycon is a leading owner, managerand developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcareand services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.For more information about Citycon Oyj, please visit www.citycon.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/f--scott-ball-continues-as-the-ceo-of-citycon-until-14-january-2025,c3401748