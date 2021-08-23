Pearle Vision Introduces "Maya" The Latest Installment In Their Award-Winning Small Moments Campaign

And "Eyes On The Prize" Social Media Web-Series

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearle Vision has launched their latest installment in the critically acclaimed and award-winning Small Moments campaign, a cinematic mini-movie titled "Maya," in which a young Indian girl goes from feeling like an outsider to a more confident young woman with the help of a Pearle Vision eye care expert. "Maya" continues Pearle Vision's strategy to showcase the "Small Moments" that form trusting relationships between the brand's eye care experts and their patients. Its first story-driven campaign of this type, "Ben's Glasses" earned industry accolades including a 2017 Silver Clio Award and North American Effie Award for Health Care Services Marketing. Launched Super Bowl Sunday 2017, "Ben's Glasses" and the "Small Moments" campaign platform evolved out of a Pearle Vision study that personal connections are the most important thing in establishing trust, including patients' trust with their doctors. It was followed up with the 2018 launch of "Olivia," which featured global sports icon Billie Jean King and received multiple North American Effie awards in 2019 and 2020.

Created by Energy BBDO, the team hired acclaimed filmmaker Samir Mallal to direct. Mallal felt a kinship with Maya and the subject matter, saying he lived it himself. "We can all relate to feeling unsure of ourselves and wanting to fit in," he says. Mallal brought the script to life from the perspective of Maya, a teenager who starts out shy and awkward, but eventually grows into a more confident teen with the help of an understanding Pearle Vision eye care expert.

The Director of Photography on the ad is award-winning cinematographer Andrij Parekh, who won an Emmy for his work on HBO's Succession.

Doug Zarkin, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Pearle Vision says "At Pearle Vision we take pride in our 60-year commitment to care from the exam room to the retail floor. Maya is a wonderful depiction of how our team really takes the time to care for the person behind the eyes. Guiding a patient into that perfect pair often does more than just simply help someone correct a vision acuity issue, it can open their eyes literally and figuratively to a range of positive possibilities and emotions."

"Eyes On The Prize"

In conjunction with the launch of their new TV commercial, Pearle Vision will also launch "Eyes On The Prize," a two-part social media web-series in which they are teaming up with renowned parenting and youth development expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa, New York Times Best-Selling Author Kelle Hampton, and star of the breakout web-series Quick Fix Actress Tia Mowery for a live, informative online conversation and Q&A. The discussions will cover the upcoming school year and advice for parents on how to work through the impact the past 18 months has had on mental and physical health, including the impact of further delaying annual wellness items such as an eye exam.

Says Zarkin "Pearle Vision wanted to invest in providing a forum for parents to come together to discuss what is anything but a normal back-to-school season. After a year of remote learning student's eyes were put to the test with increased screen time and the possibility that their annual eye-exam was missed. According to the American Optometric Association, One in four children in the U.S. have undetected vision problems which could impair learning. Experts believe that approximately 80 percent of learning comes through a child's eyes. So, the importance of an annual eye exam is truly a pathway to unlock a child's potential."

Part 1 of the web-series will be live on Instagram on September 9th, 2021, at 5pm EST with Dr. Gilboa talking to Kelle Hampton. Access to the live event can be found on either Dr. Gilboa (@askdrg) or Kelle Hampton's (@etst) Instagram accounts

Part 2 of the web-series will be live on Instagram on September 14th 2021, at 5pm EST with Dr. Gilboa talking to Tia Mowry. Access to the live event can be found on either Dr. Gilboa (@askdrg) or Tia Mowry's Instagram accounts (@TiaMowry).

Kelle Hampton says "I'm thrilled to partner with Pearle Vision to help support moms as we navigate the complex challenges of returning to school during a pandemic and after a collective stressful year. We're all needing community right now and I'm happy to be part of a space supporting moms as they meet their child's needs this year, from important eye exams to hugs."

Dr. Deborah Gilboa says "Resilience is the ability to navigate change while being (or raising) the kind of person we can admire. The changes we face this fall in particular bring a host of worries about our children - for their mental health, their physical wellbeing, and their academic success. The good news is that you don't have to handle these concerns alone. Joining Pearle Vision on their "Eyes On The Prize" web-series I believe will offer parents more support to help them create a plan for themselves and with their children to navigate this new normal just a little easier."

"Mental and physical health is something I have long been passionate about. With my son's recent diagnosis of vision acuity issues, joining Pearle Vision's "Eyes On The Prize" web-series is a fantastic opportunity to openly discuss the challenges today's parents are facing head on as we head into the heart of the fall 2021 school year. They say it takes a village, and I'm proud to lend my voice and experiences to the discussion" says Tia Mowry.

Available for Interviews and slated to participate in the social media initiative are:

ABOUT TIA MOWRY: https://www.instagram.com/tiamowry/?utm_medium=copy_link

Tia is known for starring in the iconic sitcom Sister, Sister, and currently stars in Netflix's NAACP Image Award-winning series Family Reunion. She has published several books, and her second cookbook, The Quick Fix Kitchen, will be released on September 28th. She hosts her own YouTube channel, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, with weekly videos that help viewers solve life's little dilemmas fast. It is Kin Community's fastest growing channel to date. Tia has a devoted and strong social media presence of over 21 million followers.

DR. DEBORAH GILBOA: https://www.instagram.com/askdoctorg/?utm_medium=copy_link

Deborah Gilboa, MD, (aka "Dr. G") works with families, educators, executives, and businesses to identify the mindset and strategies to turn stress to an advantage. She is a leading media personality seen regularly on TODAY, Good Morning America and is the Resilience Expert for The Doctors. She is also featured frequently in The Washington Post, The New York Times, Huffington Post, and countless other digital and print outlets. Dr. G is board certified attending family physician and is fluent in American Sign Language. She lives in Pittsburgh with her four boys.

KELLE HAMPTON: https://www.instagram.com/etst/?utm_medium=copy_link

Kelle is the New York Times Best-selling author of Bloom and writes about parenting and celebration on her blog Enjoying the Small Things. Kelle has also created several online courses and guides which have served thousands of students and readers. She's Vice President of the non-profit Ruby's Rainbow. Kelle has contributed to Parents, Parenting, The Today Show, Good Housekeeping, NPR's All Things Considered and Magnolia Journal.

DOUG ZARKIN:

Doug Zarkin Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for Pearle Vision holds an impressive array of honors for his marketing and brand building work including an ANA Genius Award, Brandweek's Constellation Award, a Silver Clio Award, and multiple Effie Awards. He was recently named a Retail Innovator Award Winner and was recognized by his peers as Top 40 Over 40 and twice recognized as Innovative Marketer of The Year by The CMO Club. His work at Pearle Vision is currently the subject of a Harvard Business School case study on brand rejuvenation. He's also a recognized retail and brand marketing expert with multiple appearances on all the major broadcast networks and business publications to his credit and is available to speak on the latest Pearle Vision campaign.

