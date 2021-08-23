Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 23 aout/August 2021) CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. has announced a name change to Saltbae Capital Corp.

The symbol will not change.

Trading will remain halted pursuant to existing cease trade orders and suspension.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Saltbae Capital Corp.

Le symbole ne changera pas.

La négociation restera interrompue conformément aux ordonnances d'interdiction d'opérations existantes et à la suspension.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Effective Date/ Date effective : le 24 aout/August 2021 Symbol/symbole : CUBE New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 79575K 10 4 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA 79575K 10 4 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 15116L102/CA15116L1022

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com