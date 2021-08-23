Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 23 aout/August 2021) CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. has announced a name change to Saltbae Capital Corp.
The symbol will not change.
Trading will remain halted pursuant to existing cease trade orders and suspension.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com
_________________________________
CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc. a annoncé un changement de nom pour Saltbae Capital Corp.
Le symbole ne changera pas.
La négociation restera interrompue conformément aux ordonnances d'interdiction d'opérations existantes et à la suspension.
Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com
|Effective Date/ Date effective :
|le 24 aout/August 2021
|Symbol/symbole :
|CUBE
|New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :
|79575K 10 4
|New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :
|CA 79575K 10 4 9
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|15116L102/CA15116L1022
