Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Pacific Arc Resources Ltd. (NEX: PAV.H) ("Pacific Arc" or the "Company") today announced that Chief Financial Officer Ed Duda has left the Company to pursue other interests.

Effective immediately, the Company has appointed ACM Management Inc., represented by Mr. Alexander McAulay, to provide contract interim Chief Financial Officer services to the Company.

For more information please contact:

John MacPhail, President, CEO & Director, Phone: (778) 688-7411

