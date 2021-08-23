Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - 2171117 Ontario Inc. ("117") announced today that they had acquired an aggregate of 750,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of 1287406 B.C. Ltd. ("406" or, the "Corporation"). 117 acquired the securities on August 20, 2021 pursuant to the closing of a private placement of 750,000 Common Shares of the Corporation at a purchase price of $0.0001 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $75.00 (the "Acquisition").

Prior to the Acquisition, 117 held nil Common Shares, representing approximately 0% of the Corporation's 3,750,000 issued and outstanding Common Shares. As a result of the Acquisition, 117 now has beneficial ownership of an aggregate of 750,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 20% of the Corporation's 3,750,000 issued and outstanding Common Shares.

117 acquired the securities under the offering for private investment purposes and may increase or decrease their beneficial ownership or control over securities of 406 as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

This news release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the early warning report will appear with 406's documents on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at www.sedar.com.

406's head office is located at 1200 Waterfront Centre, 200 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V7X 1T2.

For further information or to request a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

2171117 Ontario Inc.

Attention: Patrick McBride

(416) 450-7777

