Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Benchmark Botanics Inc. (CSE: BBT) ("Benchmark" or the "Company") announces the temporary layoff of three Peachland employees while the Company continues to have discussions with a group of current shareholders regarding securing long term financing.

The Company announced on March 9, 2021 that it was actively exploring various options to address the Company's financial liquidity issues. The Company has since completed an assessment of its operations and has identified various options regarding the future direction of the Company. Benchmark continues to have financing discussions with a group of current shareholders regarding securing long term financing to both address the Company's financial liquidity issues as well as to fund strategic growth opportunities. Until long term financing can be secured, the Company continues to implement cost saving measures such as headcount reductions by way of termination, not back-filling certain positions of departed employees, and announcing employee layoffs. Today, the Company announced the layoff of three employees from its Peachland facility. The result of this layoff is that Peachland will temporarily cease all cultivation and harvesting activities, and seek to generate revenue by processing and selling cannabis purchased from other licensed cannabis producers. Restarting cultivation and harvesting activities in Peachland will be contingent, in part, on the Company obtaining the necessary financing to be able to fund the Peachland operations.

About Benchmark

Benchmark is a diversified multi-licensed cannabis producer in British Columbia. The Company's 100% owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. ("Potanicals") is a Health Canada licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and its regulations. Potanicals owns an indoor facility in Peachland, BC. The Company also owns a greenhouse facility in Pitt Meadows, BC through its 51% ownership in 1139000 B.C. Ltd.

