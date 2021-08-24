Thunder Bay Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2021) - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or "Metals Creek") is pleased to announce that the company will receive 1,250,000 Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited shares for 100% interest in the 20 claim units totaling 500 hectares, in the River Valley area of Ontario (See Metals Creeks' New Release dated 28 January 2020). The claims are located in Crerar Township approximately 70km east of Sudbury, and approximately 4.5 km west of the town of River Valley, Ontario. Year-round access to the property from Sudbury is available via Highway 17 to Warren, and Highway 539 to River Valley. Metals Creek will also retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty on the Claims, one half (1%) of which may be purchased at any time by NICO for $1,000,000.

"The sale of this property allows Metals Creek to remain focused on the Ogden Gold Property and the Dona Lake Gold Property while allowing Metals Creek and its Shareholders exposure to Copper/Nickel/PGE exploration," states Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO of Metals Creek.

In addition to its portfolio of projects, Metals Creek also holds a position of equities in other companies such as O3 Mining, Sokoman Minerals, Quadro Resources, Anaconda Mining, Benton Resources, White Metal Resources, Trifecta Gold, Manning Ventures, Magna Terra Minerals, Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited as well as others.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration Corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Corporation, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has signed an agreement with Newmont Corporation, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Mining District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option in Ontario and Newfoundland which can be viewed on the Corporation's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Corporation at the number below.

