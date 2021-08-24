Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.08.2021
Hohe Zugewinne! Zum Wochenauftakt: Rekordfahrt geht weiter
WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Stuttgart
23.08.21
17:01 Uhr
7,400 Euro
-0,300
-3,90 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIX PRICE GROUP LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
24.08.2021 | 00:37
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

DJ Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Notification of PDMR transaction 24-Aug-2021 / 01:06 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                            Luncor Overseas S.A. 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Notification concerns a PCA with Artem 
                                     Khachatryan (member of the Board) 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment               Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                            Fix Price Group Ltd 
b)      LEI                             549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Global Depositary Receipts 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: US33835G2057 
                                     Acquisition 
 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                     Price         Volume 
                                     691.95         29155 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                     20173821.99 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                      29155 
       Price                            691.951 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2021-08-19 
                                     Moscow Exchange 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
g)      Currency                          RUB - Russian Ruble

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 120566 
EQS News ID:  1228390 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228390&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 23, 2021 18:06 ET (22:06 GMT)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.