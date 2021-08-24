MioTech Secures Series B+ Financing Round from Guotai Junan International and GIC

MioTech to scale its sustainable technologies to serve financial institutions, corporations, and individuals.

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MioTech, the AI-based sustainability data and solutions provider, announced today that it has raised investments from Guotai Junan International (1788:HK) and GIC in its latest series B+ funding round. The company's earlier investors include ZhenFund, Horizons Ventures, TOM Group, Moody's, and HSBC.

The latest funding will be used to expand and accelerate MioTech's product development, cementing MioTech as the leading sustainability data and solutions provider for financial institutions, corporations, and individuals around the world. In addition to its unrivaled ESG data serving financial institutions, MioTech has developed advanced technical solutions to help corporations with ESG data reporting, energy efficiency management, carbon data tracking, and carbon reduction. MioTech has also recently launched its app Mio within WeChat to build green-conscious communities and promote low-carbon lifestyles among individuals.

"MioTech is committed to sustainable technology," said Jason Tu, Co-founder and CEO of MioTech. "With more and more world-renowned investors backing us, we look forward to scaling our technologies to serve more industries together with our investors and partners."

Peter Chiu, Managing Director of Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund, said, "while ESG concepts have rapidly emerged, MioTech has endeavored to make ESG data and sustainable technologies better defined and more efficient. Equipped with industry-leading artificial intelligence technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), MioTech has greatly reduced the difficulty of collecting and processing underlying data in such fields. MioTech further refines ESG evaluation criteria and provides comprehensive technical solutions for financial institutions and corporates. We trust MioTech will play an indispensable role in the sustainable development and carbon reduction movement in China and worldwide, as well as promote corporate governance and the implementation of ESG concepts. We recognize the vision and expertise of MioTech in ESG and sustainability and look forward to continuing our support of the company in the capital markets. Meanwhile, we would like to extend our strategic layout in the ESG field and work with MioTech together with our peers to draw a broader blueprint for ESG finance in the future."

ABOUT MIOTECH

MioTech uses artificial intelligence to solve the sustainability, climate change, carbon emissions reduction, and social responsibility challenges faced by financial institutions, corporations, and individuals. Its comprehensive coverage of ESG data helps financial institutions make the right decisions in green finance and responsible investments. Its software helps corporations manage ESG reporting, improve energy efficiency, track and reduce carbon emissions. Its app builds green-conscious communities and promotes low-carbon lifestyles among individuals.

MioTech has offices in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, and Singapore. Its world-renowned investors include ZhenFund, Horizons Ventures, TOM Group, Moody's, HSBC, Guotai Junan International, and GIC.

Press inquiries: pr@miotech.com

For more information, please visit https://www.miotech.com

ABOUT GUOTAI JUNAN INTERNATIONAL PRIVATE EQUITY FUND

In 2020, Guotai Junan International (1788.HK) set up its Private Equity Fund to lead investment in scientific research and innovation, and to participate in strategic mergers and acquisitions. Due to technological advancements and structural changes in China's economy, explosive growth is expected in industries that relate to artificial intelligence, big data, autonomous driving, and biomedicine, among others where Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund observes investment opportunities. Thus, Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund especially invests in projects pertaining to these areas. Guotai Junan International is the first Chinese securities company to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is also included in the FTSE Social Responsibility Index of the London Stock Exchange. Based in Hong Kong, it provides comprehensive financial services to its customers, and has been awarded "Baa2" and "BBB+" long-term issuer ratings by Moody's and Standard & Poor's respectively. Its controlling shareholder Guotai Junan Securities (601211.SS/ 2611.HK) is a leading financial services provider in China.

For more information about Guotai Junan International, please visit: http://www.gtjai.com

ABOUT GIC

GIC is a leading global investment firm established in 1981 to secure Singapore's financial future. As the manager of Singapore's foreign reserves, it takes a long-term, disciplined approach to investing, and are uniquely positioned across a wide range of asset classes and active strategies globally. These include equities, fixed income, real estate, private equity, venture capital, and infrastructure.

GIC's long-term approach, multi-asset capabilities, and global connectivity enable it to be an investor of choice. It seeks to add meaningful value to their investments. Headquartered in Singapore, it has a global talent force of over 1,800 people in 10 key financial cities and have investments in over 40 countries.

For more information about GIC, please visit: https://www.gic.com.sg

For GIC's Linkedin page, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/company/gic