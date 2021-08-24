PERA HUB and Brankas launch Southeast Asia's first Digital Remittance Platform, PERA HUB Conex

Developers can easily connect with PERA HUB's APIs to access a global network of remittance partners, banks, ewallets, foreign exchange, digital and over-the-counter partners. Sign up now for early access.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PERA HUB, the Philippines' foremost consumer financial services center, has joined forces with Brankas, a leading Open API technology provider, to launch Southeast Asia's first API Developer portal and digital platform to empower the next generation of fintech solutions.

PERA HUB Conex, a Digital Remittance Platform (DRP) serves foreign and local remittance companies, fintech partners, banks, ewallets, brick-and-mortar retailers, and any other business looking to offer their customers world-class digital remittance services. Services include:

International and domestic remittances

Over the counter sending and pickup from more than 3000 locations in the Philippines

Sending remittances for direct credit to bank account or e-wallet

Account validation and KYC

Instant bill payments

Digital micro-insurance

And much more

As PERA HUB's technology partner, Brankas is implementing its world-class Open Finance system to unlock new digital remittance channels for Filipinos at home and abroad. Brankas provides a modern and secure API developer portal that enables partners to access the PERA HUB network with just a few lines of code.

"We're very excited to introduce the very first digital remittance platform in the market, providing a hub where businesses can offer their services to multiple communities," shares Ian Ocampo, President and CEO of PERA HUB. "Through our open and cost-efficient platform, we will provide remittance brands with safe & scalable solutions. But at the core of it all is our desire to empower customers to send and receive remittances, in the most convenient way possible."

Brankas CEO Todd Schweitzer commented: "At Brankas, our vision is to make modern financial services available to everyone. We are committed to driving Open Finance adoption in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, and by partnering with PERA HUB, we can help millions of Filipinos to safely and affordably access digital financial services in new ways. We also hope that the DRP will unlock a new generation of "fintech" startups in the Philippines that can use PERA HUB APIs to build new products to serve Filipinos around the world."

Get early access and learn how to use PERA HUB Conex to power your remittance business

Sign up for free and get early access to PERA HUB's Developer Portal and PERA HUB's API system. PERA HUB and Brankas will be hosting a webinar on 14th Sept, Tuesday at 4pm (GMT +8) sharing a preview of PERA HUB Conex, its features, who are the remittance partners onboard, and how it can empower businesses. Register today.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1599576/Virtual_signing_ceremony_between_Brankas_and_PERA_HUB.jpg