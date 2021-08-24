The comparison of two solar cladded roofs in Sydney, Australia, one bare beneath its panels and the other adorned with native grasses and plants, has found the panels on the green roof were, on average, 3.63% more efficient, producing an average daily output 13% greater than the conventional roof. The improvements are believed to stem from the lower temperatures on the green roof, thanks to its plants - which also provided a plethora of additional benefits.From pv magazine Australia The roofs of two adjacent office buildings in Sydney's Barangaroo precinct have provided researchers a rare glimpse ...

