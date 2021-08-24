Swiss subsidiary is headquartered in Zurich

Beat Frühauf will be advising professional investors in the Swiss market

Golding Capital Partners GmbH, one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, is expanding into Switzerland. Beat Frühauf has been in charge of the new Zurich office since the beginning of August and in his position as Managing Director, Head of Switzerland, is responsible for advising professional investors. Golding Capital Partners is one of the leading providers of non-listed investments for professional investors in Germany with more than €11 billion in assets under management and over twenty years' experience of the market and focuses on private debt, infrastructure and private equity. It is also currently setting-up its own impact investing division. Professional investors in Switzerland can now benefit from its proven expertise in private investment markets via the new Zurich office. Attractive returns and broad diversification mean that private markets are becoming increasingly popular in Switzerland too.

"We are scaling up our existing presence in Switzerland by opening our own office in Zurich to meet the tremendous demand, particularly for infrastructure and private debt. Many local investors want to increase their allocation to infrastructure assets and diversify even further, especially as a result of the changes to the BVV2 regulation for company pensions. That also applies explicitly at the fund management level. We aim to make our long-standing track record in alternatives available to as many professional investors as possible. The Swiss market is of great strategic importance for us", says Jeremy Golding, Founder and Managing Partner of Golding Capital Partners GmbH.

"By opening an office in Zurich we want to establish our local credentials and create a basis for providing personal, dependable services to Swiss investors", adds Hubertus Theile-Ochel, Managing Partner of Golding Capital Partners GmbH. "Beat Frühauf is an experienced expert with a local network who is attuned to the particular needs of Swiss investors. Our proven funds-of-funds offer maximum diversification across asset classes for limited investment volumes, which is especially interesting for many small and medium-sized professional investors. But investors can also choose a specific managed account with us or a co-investment fund in the established asset classes. Whatever the structure, we always to cater to individual investors and speak their language", sums up Theile-Ochel.

Beat Frühauf has been advising Swiss investors for more than 21 years. Most recently he was at BNP Paribas Schweiz AG as Head of THEAM Quant Funds Switzerland, where he was responsible for leading all client segments and the sales team. Previously he worked at BlackRock Asset Management Schweiz AG as Head of iShares for institutional clients, focusing on investment solutions for pension funds and insurance companies, as well as sustainable investments.

His other professional experience includes 14 years in sales at UBS Investment Bank in Zurich, where he was responsible for derivatives and structured products, as well as Swiss equities for pension funds, family offices and banks. Before that he worked for three years in auditing at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in Zurich. Beat Frühauf has a banking apprenticeship, holds a degree in business studies and is a certified Swiss financial analyst and portfolio manager (CIIA).

Link press photo Beat Frühauf

About Golding Capital Partners GmbH

Golding Capital Partners GmbH is one of Europe's leading independent asset managers for alternative investments, focusing on the asset classes infrastructure, private debt, private equity and impact. With a team of over 130 professionals at its offices in Munich, Luxembourg, London, Zurich, New York and Tokyo, Golding Capital Partners helps institutional and professional investors to develop their investment strategy and manages more than €11 billion in assets. Its more than 200 investors include pension funds, insurance companies, foundations, family offices and ecclesiastical institutions, as well as banks, savings banks and cooperative banks. Golding became a signatory of the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (UNPRI) in 2013.

