LifeWorks Mental Health Index indicates that four in 10 Britons want employers to implement mandatory vaccines in reopening policies

LifeWorks, a leading provider of digital total wellbeing solutions, today released its monthly Mental Health Index, revealing a negative mental-health score among Britons for the 16th consecutive month.

Key findings:

Overall mental-health score of -10.9 compared to the pre-pandemic benchmark, reaching its highest point for two consecutive months since the launch of the Index in April 2020.

Managers were 35 per cent more likely than non-managers to request mandatory vaccinations upon the return-to-workplace.

Sixteen per cent of respondents feel that the culture of their organisation does not support their personal wellbeing. This group has a mental-health score of -19.3.

Twenty-six per cent of respondents are unsure of their company's culture of support. This group has a mental-health score of -15.1.

Fifty-nine per cent of respondents feel that the culture of their organisation supports their personal wellbeing. This group has a mental-health score of -8.7.

Strong relationship with work peers contributing to improved mental health:

Seventy-one per cent of respondents indicate that their relationship with work peers has remained the same compared to before the pandemic. This group has a mental health score of -7.0.

Twelve per cent of respondents report an improved relationship with work peers. This group has a mental health score of -15.1.

Sixteen per cent of respondents report a worsened relationship with work peers. This group has a mental health score of -23.1.

Managers are nearly twice as likely as non-managers to report an improved relationship with their work peers compared to before the pandemic.

Parents are more than twice as likely than non-parents to report an improved relationship with their work peers compared to before the pandemic.

Comments from managing director, United Kingdom and Europe, Philip Mullen

"The pandemic has not only transformed the way employees assess their workplace's wellbeing program, but it has also drastically increased the level of its importance. For employers, it is no longer an option to have wellbeing support that focuses on physical health alone. Holistic programs that consider employees' total wellbeing and unique needs are essential to ensure they feel confident upon the return to the workplace."

Mixed views on vaccination policies, slightly favouring employer-mandated vaccine policies:

Forty-two per cent of respondents want mandated vaccination policies implemented by their employer. This group's mental-health score is -11.0.

Thirty-eight per cent of respondents do not want employer-mandated vaccination policies. This group's mental-health score is -9.9.

Twenty per cent of respondents are uncertain about employer-mandated vaccination policies. This group's mental-health score is -11.9.

Comments from global leader and senior vice president, research and total wellbeing, Paula Allen

"Ensuring a safe return to the workplace and supporting the overall wellbeing of employees requires planning from employers. Supporting wellbeing not only helps employees be at their best, but it also shows that you value them as people. In times of change and upheaval this is critically important."

The full British LifeWorks Mental Health Index report can be found here. This month, the report includes additional insights on the impact of remote work on mental strain, reasons for missed time from work due to illness, employees' ideal work situations and more.

About the Mental Health Index

The monthly survey by LifeWorks was conducted through an online survey from June 30 to July 12, 2021, with 2,000 respondents in the United Kingdom. All respondents reside in the United Kingdom and were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflect this population. The Mental Health Index is published monthly, beginning April 2020, and compares against benchmark data collected in 2017, 2018, 2019.

