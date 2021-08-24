Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Relay Medical Corp. (CSE: RELA) (OTCQB: RYMDF) (FSE: EIY2) ("Relay" or the "Company") and Fio Corporation ("Fio") together through their joint venture company, Fionet Rapid Response Group ("FRR"), are pleased to report the very successful deployment of its Fionet Platform ("Fionet") for rapid testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at the 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers Tennis tournament in Toronto.

LifeLabs LP ("LifeLabs"), Canada's leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and health connectivity solutions, deployed the Fionet platform for testing athletes, officials, tournament employees, and other attending personnel at the tournament. Testing began at the Toronto site on July 31 and continued for the duration of the tournament. During the tournament, LifeLabs and the Fionet system completed over 2,000 antigen tests, with an average test result time of 15 minutes.

"We are proud of the role that LifeLabs played with our partners in safely bringing professional Tennis back to Toronto," said Charles Brown, President and CEO of LifeLabs. "We want to congratulate the players as well as Tennis Canada on completing such a successful event. We look forward to supporting the tournament again next year."

Successful execution at large events takes operational and technological excellence and confirms FRR's commitment to be a leader in pandemic management. FRR will build on the success from the 2021 National Bank Open presented by Rogers and the deployment of Fionet at an international airport to assist in the safe reopening of Ontario and the rest of Canada.

"This was the first tournament since the pandemic lockdown. Mass testing and tracking, once seen as an obstacle to sporting events, is now practical - thanks to the use of the Fonet Platform by LifeLabs," said Dr Michael Greenberg, CEO, FRR. "Fionet demonstrated its viability and potential to become a standard for large sporting events. We are grateful to Tennis Canada for the opportunity to contribute to protecting players, volunteers, and staff. Congrats to Daniil Medvedev for his inspiring play and for winning the Toronto National Bank Open Tournaments presented by Rogers."

Fionet can be deployed into almost any location, setting the caliber of rapid, automated, quality-controlled testing, and tracking, processing at least 60 tests an hour; a solution previously available only in centralized lab facilities. Through an alliance with LifeLabs, it is integrated into LifeLabs' laboratory information system as a turnkey, end-to-end COVID-19 rapid diagnostic testing (RDT) program for testing and real-time tracking of COVID-19 at remote and decentralized locations.





2 Fionet Deki stations processed 2000 tests from August 2-15

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/952/94187_covid-19%20testing%20national%20bank%20open.png

Event Highlights

Russian-born 25-year-old Daniil Medvedev1 won the ATP Men's event on August 15, claiming his first National Bank Open title.2 This victory came two years after losing in the final to Rafael Nadal.3 Canadian players surviving qualifications or starting in the main draw include the notable Félix Auger-Aliassime, Brayden Schnur, Vasek Pospisil, and Denis Shapovalov.

Rapid Testing for Entertainment/Events

Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE)4 announced on August 17 that all employees, event staff and guests will be required to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test5 result to gain access to their arenas, stadium and restaurants by mid-September. The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)6 said on August 12 masks will be mandatory for anyone attending in-person screenings, and talent and media personnel will be tested regularly. Organizers also said that actors, filmmakers, TIFF executives and others attending events will need to be tested for COVID-19 every 48 hours, in addition to out-of-country visitors being tested within 72 hours of arriving in Toronto.7

About Fionet

The Fionet Platform is an end-to-end, rapid testing and tracking solution for community-based or decentralized settings. Combining a fast, handheld point-of-need device connected in real time to cloud data services, the Fionet Platform handles scheduling and registration via phone app at home, on-site check-in, rapid, on-the-spot antigen testing, data integration with other testing devices, result notification, public health notification as appropriate, and anonymized data and stats for dashboards for authorized stakeholders.

Website: www.fionetrapidresponse.com

About Relay Medical Corp.

Relay Medical is a technology innovator headquartered in Toronto, Canada focused on the development of novel technologies in the diagnostics and AI data science sectors.

Website: www.relaymedical.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

