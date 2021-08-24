DJ ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft BoD recommended first half of 2021 dividends at 18.03 rubles per share, representing 50% of the Company's IFRS net profit attributable to Rosneft shareholders

ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY (ROSN) ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY: Rosneft BoD recommended first half of 2021 dividends at 18.03 rubles per share, representing 50% of the Company's IFRS net profit attributable to Rosneft shareholders 24-Aug-2021 / 09:48 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rosneft BOD recommended first half of 2021 dividends at 18.03 rubles per share, representing 50% of the Company's IFRS net profit attributable to Rosneft shareholders

On August 20, 2021, Rosneft Board of Directors held a regular meeting to consider issues related to extraordinary General shareholders meeting (EGM) of the Company.

The Board of Directors resolved to call Rosneft EGM and hold it in the form of absentee voting on September 30, 2021. The deadline for finalizing the list of eligible participants of the Rosneft EGM is September 5, 2021 (COB).

The Board of Directors approved the following EGM agenda:

1) Regarding size, timing, and form of dividend payments for the first half of 2021.

The Board of Directors recommended the EGM to approve the dividend payment at 18.03 rubles per one ordinary share of the Company based on the first half of 2021 results, which will ensure allocation of 50% of IFRS net profit attributable to Rosneft shareholders, and to set October 11, 2021 as the date for preparing the list of persons eligible for the dividends. The total dividend payment to the Company's shareholders will amount to 191 bln rubles.

Rosneft Information Division August 24, 2021

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US67812M2070, RU000A0J2Q06 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: ROSN LEI Code: 253400JT3MQWNDKMJE44 Sequence No.: 120575 EQS News ID: 1228427 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1228427&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 24, 2021 02:49 ET (06:49 GMT)