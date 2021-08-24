Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.08.2021
WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 Ticker-Symbol: 24W5 
24.08.21
08:02 Uhr
119,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,85 %
ACCESSWIRE
24.08.2021 | 09:32
Ferguson PLC Announces Director Declaration

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Ferguson plc ('Company') confirms the appointment of Nadia Shouraboura, Non Executive Director of the Company, as an independent non executive director of Ocado Group plc with effect from September 1, 2021.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R.

For further information, please contact:

Graham Middlemiss
0118 927 3800

Notes to announcement

Ferguson plc is a leading value added distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors operating in North America. Revenue for the year ended 31 July 2020 was $19.9 billion and trading profit was $1.6 billion. Ferguson plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE:FERG) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:FERG) and the company is a member of the FTSE 100 index of listed companies. For more information, please visit www.fergusonplc.com or follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Ferguson_plc.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/661043/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Director-Declaration

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
