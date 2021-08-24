Global Men's Grooming Brand is Back at Easter Road, Repping Scotland's National Sport and Deepening its Roots in the Region

Another win for the Hibs. Manscaped, the global leader in men's grooming and self-care, and Scotland's long-cherished Hibernian Football Club are pleased to announce their extended partnership for the 2021/22 season. This year's prestigious Scottish Premiership is already fiercely underway and, with Manscaped's enhanced designation of Official Below-the-Waist Grooming Partner, Hibs can add a different kind of W to their scorecard.

"We knew we had a great partner in Hibernian F.C. right out of the gate. From day one, the team has gone above and beyond to welcome our brand into the Hibs family and help strengthen our relationship with fans and the surrounding Scottish community," said Joey Kovac, VP of Marketing at Manscaped. "This year, we're taking our partnership to the next level and have some really exciting activations in store for our combined fanbases. We're honored to further our relationship with one of Scotland's most admired and storied sports organizations and look forward to rooting them on this season."

"I'm delighted Manscaped has decided to join us again this season," said Murray Milligen, Commercial Manager at Hibernian F.C. "It's another huge global brand to join the partnership family here at Hibernian F.C. and shows our continued growth and appeal to brands outside the UK. Manscaped achieved some great awareness and growth last season and we look forward to building on this. We're also looking forward to working in collaboration with the Manscaped team to raise awareness of the Testicular Cancer Society and the important work that they do."

Easter Road, the iconic Edinburgh-based stadium and home of Hibernian since 1893, welcomed back fans earlier this season. Upon return, spectators quickly noticed the Manscaped logo on full display, placed in premier locations throughout the field including the perimeter LED, big screen, and multiple advertising boards. This year's partnership will also include digital activations through e-newsletters, social media campaigns, as well as branded content on the ever-popular platform, Hibs TV. Additionally, Hibernian and Manscaped will launch special initiatives throughout the season in support of the Testicular Cancer Society, Manscaped's long-time partner and cause that aims to spread education and raise awareness about the disease on a global scale.

Catch Hibernian's next match on August 28 where they take on Livingston. Filled with fan-forward activations and starring some of the most epic athletes around, this season is certainly not one to miss.

About Hibernian Football Club:

Established in 1875, Hibernian F.C. are a leading club in Scotland's national sport, situated in Edinburgh, Scotland's inspiring capital city. We are a pioneering, historic club, the first ever club to play in European competition and the first British club to introduce shirt sponsorship. Our Stage is Easter Road, a 20,421 capacity all seater stadium, entertaining a home fan average attendance of 94% and, over the course of its history, Hibernian Football Club has won all of the major domestic titles, most recently winning the League Cup in 2007 and the Scottish Cup in 2016.

The Club is rooted in the community from where it came. The Hibernian Community Foundation works with the Club to harness the power and passion of football to promote learning, improve health and enhance opportunities within the local community.

About Manscaped:

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based Manscaped is the leading men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over two million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories that are intelligently designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. Manscaped offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in more than 30 countries spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, and South Africa. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy, and Macy's stores throughout the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.

