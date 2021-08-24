Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Relay Medical – Das COVID-19-Nonplusultra!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PXU7 ISIN: US63884N1081 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
23.08.21
22:00 Uhr
19,395 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
NATURA &CO HOLDING SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATURA &CO HOLDING SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.08.2021 | 10:03
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Body Shop warns there could be a U-turn on the ban on testing cosmetics on animals

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Body Shop has issued a strong statement following signing an open letter to the Home Secretary led by Cruelty Free International.

The letter calls for action to challenge a potential u turn on the ban on animal testing on cosmetic ingredient following a series of regulatory decisions made by the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA), with support from the European Commission and ECHA's own Board of Appeal. The decision means that animal testing will be required on a number of widely used cosmetic ingredients and those used in many other types of consumer products.

Chris Davis, Director of Sustainability, Activism & Corporate Communications at The Body Shop, said:

"We are saddened and angered that the UK Government is open to changing a policy that may result in cosmetics ingredients being tested on animals for the first time in 23 years. The Body Shop was the first global beauty brand to fight on this issue and we successfully campaigned to ban animal testing in cosmetics in the UK in 1998 and our commitment to end this unnecessary and cruel practice remains at the heart of our company to this day. We urge the UK government to consider their position and do the right thing."

NATURA &CO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.