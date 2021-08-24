Ananda Developments Plc - Board Change

24 August 2021

Board Change

Ananda announces that Peter Redmond has stepped down as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 23 August 2021. Mr Redmond was appointed to the Board of Ananda in June 2019, to represent the interests of URA Holdings plc ("URA") following URA's investment in the Company. Following the May 2021 distribution of URA's interests in Ananda to its shareholders, Mr Redmond has decided to leave the Company to pursue his other business interests.

The Directors of Ananda thank Mr Redmond for his contribution to the Company.

