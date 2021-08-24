Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.08.2021 | 11:21
Ananda Developments Plc - Board Change

Ananda Developments Plc - Board Change

PR Newswire

London, August 24

24 August 2021

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")

Board Change

Ananda announces that Peter Redmond has stepped down as a non-executive Director of the Company with effect from 23 August 2021. Mr Redmond was appointed to the Board of Ananda in June 2019, to represent the interests of URA Holdings plc ("URA") following URA's investment in the Company. Following the May 2021 distribution of URA's interests in Ananda to its shareholders, Mr Redmond has decided to leave the Company to pursue his other business interests.

The Directors of Ananda thank Mr Redmond for his contribution to the Company.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

© 2021 PR Newswire
