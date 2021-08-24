Industry leader from PerkinElmer joins the Dotmatics and Insightful Science team to lead enterprise product vision, strategy, and roadmap

Dotmatics Ltd, an Insightful Science company and providers of the leading cloud-first platform for scientific research, today announced it has appointed Michael Swartz to lead its Enterprise Product Strategy and Management functions. Dotmatics is a leading enterprise B2B software company serving the global scientific R&D industry and is backed by Insight Partners, the leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software ScaleUp companies.

Michael brings a distinguished track record with more than 20 years' experience in scientific software development. His deep knowledge of the industry and scientific use cases has earned him a reputation for delivering exceptional value to customers. Prior to joining Dotmatics, Michael was the Vice President of Software Solutions and Strategy at PerkinElmer Informatics, where he led strategic planning and execution for the overall product portfolio including the Signals platform, ChemDraw and Spotfire. Michael has also served as Vice President of Knowledge Management at CambridgeSoft, a pioneer in the Electronic Lab Notebook market.

In his new role at Dotmatics, Michael will lead the product vision, development and delivery of products and marketing campaigns, as well as work collaboratively with company leadership to drive growth strategies.

Michael Swartz, Senior Vice President Enterprise Product at Dotmatics, commented: "The scientific community has waited a long time for an organization with the necessary scope and resources to provide easy-to-deploy, end-to-end software solutions for all critical R&D functions. The combination of Dotmatics' scientific workflow capabilities with industry-leading bioinformatics products like SnapGene and Geneious Prime and biostatistical analysis products like GraphPad Prism provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform the scientific research and R&D market. Our industry is at a pivotal stage of evolution with scientists requiring increasingly powerful and integrated informatics tools, and companies and research labs requiring a unified approach to data management to accelerate discovery. I am hugely excited to be working with fellow industry leaders at Dotmatics and Insightful Science to improve research and lab efficiency and ultimately help to make the world a healthier, cleaner, and better place to live."

Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science, added: "We warmly welcome Michael to Dotmatics and look forward to having his valuable input in the business. His key insight into the market and users, combined with his metrics-driven approach to scalable success, will be instrumental in guiding our product marketing strategies. Attracting industry experts like Michael further endorses the strength of our growth trajectory and confirms our position as the leading cloud-first enterprise informatics solution provider."

Recently, Dotmatics announced that it was acquired by Insightful Science and joined its growing portfolio of scientific research and data solutions serving more than 1 million global scientists. The combined company forms the Cloud for Scientific Discovery, an end-to-end platform with the world's leading chemistry and biology solutions serving the broadest set of scientific domains. As a central, unified platform, the company stands apart in its ability to support data-driven research.

