Agricultural Pheromones Market worth $6.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Agricultural Pheromones Market by Crop Type (Fruits & Nuts, Field Crops, & Vegetable Crops), Function (Mating Disruption, Mass Trapping, Detection & Monitoring), Mode of Application (Dispensers, Traps, & Sprays), Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Agricultural Pheromones Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period. Semiochemicals such as pheromones and allelochemicals are those biological pesticides that are organic in nature and are environmentally safe. Companies nowadays are increasing their research & development investments to diversify the application area for these pesticides and thus, propelling the growth of the overall market. Many horticulture and agriculture farmers are employing sex pheromones and attractants to decrease the number of crop-damaging insects and pests effectively.

Convenient and ready-to-use traps are projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Pheromone traps are usually used to capture certain species of insects in stored products. A pheromone attractant is used inside the trap to lure the insects. Traps are used for monitoring and mass trapping as well. However, in the case of mass trapping, the number of traps per unit area is increasing effectively to trap more insects. Some of the most commonly used traps include delta traps, sticky traps, winged traps, and funnel traps.

By crop type, the fruit & nuts segment dominated the agricultural pheromones market in 2020.

Fruits & nuts include crops, such as apple, peach, pear, grapes, citrus, mango, and coconut. Some of the major insects that infest crops include oriental fruit borer, codling moths, fruit fly, Indian meal moths, and leafroller. Companies such as Suterra (US), Koppert Biologicals (Netherlands), and Russell IPM (UK) focus on providing solutions for insect pheromones in fruits. Research is also conducted for the efficient management of fruit pests by making use of pheromone nanogels. This technology is currently being tested for guavas. The methodology is still under trial and would be a simple and cost-effective technique if it clears the clinical trials and could significantly reduce fruit fly infestation on guavas. In most cases, dispensers are utilized for delivering pheromones used in mating disruption in fruit crops.

The US dominated the North America market for agricultural pheromones market in 2020.

In the US, common pests found on fruit crops are grapevine moth, banana weevil, oriental fruit moth, and codling moth. These insects are mainly used for monitoring, mass trapping, and attract-and-kill purposes in the US. The insect pests found on field crops in the US are cotton boll weevil, pink bollworm, and southwestern corn borer. In the US, mating disruption is usually practiced in apple, peach, pear, and cotton farms to control populations of insect species, such as codling moths, oriental fruit moths, and pink bollworms. Some of the major pheromone manufacturing companies, such as Suterra (US) and Provivi, Inc. (US), have also made the US a favorable market for the utilization of pheromones.

Key Players:

The key players in this market include Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Isagro Group (Italy), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), Suterra LLC (US), Russell IPM (UK), ISCA Technologies (US), Trécé Incorporated (US), Bedoukian Research, Inc. (US), Pherobank B.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Certis Europe BV (Netherlands), Bioline AgroSciences Ltd. (US), Bio Controle (Brazil), and ATGC Biotech Pvt Ltd. (India).

