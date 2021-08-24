San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2021) - Ninja Doge is a Binance Smart Chain Network multi-utility token with a mobile game, NFTs, and charity donations all in one neat ninja bundle. It is a long-term initiative that aims to become a moonshot while also benefiting non-profit animal groups. This project's co-founders are seasoned tech experts from Silicon Valley and have multiple years of experience working at Google and Juniper Networks.

Similar to other Doge tokens, Ninjadoge is built with a tax system. 5% rewards in Dogecoin to promote "holding." 5% for buyback and token burn to keep price deflationary. 2% for liquidity to improve price stability. 1% for donations to local animal organizations. Ninja Doge feels that "donations to smaller groups will significantly influence the communities around them. Contributing $10,000 to a large animal charity may not make a difference, but donating to a "mom and pop" local animal charity down the street makes all the difference."

What's attractive about the charity contribution method, other than the fact that it's primarily targeted at local animal organizations, is that the Ninja Doge community gets to vote on which charity to choose at every 3,000 holders' increment. The winner will be selected at random when all entries have been received, and confirmation of the contribution will be posted on their socials.

A mobile game built by the same developers who designed Fortnite, is also part of Ninja Doge's exciting ambitions. According to the creators, 50% of the in-game revenue from skins and gems will be reinvested in the $NINJADOGE chart. The team also stated that the game will appeal to all ages of gamers given the addictive gameplay & artistic Ninjadoge characters. However, the team has not yet leaked any details on the gameplay. The Ninja Doge Mobile game will be released on iOS & Android by the end of August 2021.

Additionally, there are plans for Non-Fungible Token (NFTs). The team has promised that when released, anyone can purchase their limited edition NFT collectable cards on their website. There will only be 3000 cards in supply and each one will be unique, featuring characters in the Ninjadoge ecosystem. Obtaining cards will be randomized with a chance to obtain rare cards. These rare cards will generate additional dogecoin rewards for the NFT holder. The reward system shared by the team is as follows:

- 1st & 2nd tier: no additional rewards

- 3rd tier: 10% more rewards

- 4th tier: 30% more rewards

- 5th tier: 100% more rewards

The team has confirmed that if you own more than one rare card, the rewards stack. Therefore, if you own all the rare cards you can earn 640% more rewards. For example, if someone owns all the rare cards and receives 1000 $DOGE, they will receive 6400 DOGE per reward cycle (every 3 days).

This looks to be the BIGGEST reward reflection in NFT history!

