Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a leader in 5G and IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced its global customer base is growing with the launch of its 5G MiFi M2000 mobile hotspot for Sunrise UPC Switzerland, now part of Liberty Global (Nasdaq: LBTYA). The companies have come together to bring the award-winning MiFi M2000 to customers on the Sunrise UPC 5G network, providing unparalleled access to connectivity on the go, whether for work or play.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005372/en/

Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 now at Sunrise Switzerland (Photo: Business Wire)

The MiFi M2000 brings out the best in the Sunrise UPC 5G network by providing high-speed, low-latency connections, with Wi-Fi for up to 30 devices. In addition to 5G, it provides fallback to advanced 4G LTE (Cat 22) for reliable internet access everywhere across the Sunrise UPC nationwide network. Using Inseego's advanced antenna designs, the M2000 delivers a strong signal even at the edge of the network, making it ideal for use not only in cities, but also along highways, in ski resorts, chalets in the mountains and lakes, and other rural locations.

"Inseego connectivity solutions are widely recognized for their outstanding performance, security and quality, and we're pleased to bring this new 5G product to our customers," said Stefan Fuchs, Chief Marketing Officer for Sunrise UPC. "Business users and consumers alike can benefit from faster, more reliable internet, videoconferencing, streaming media and file transfers almost anywhere."

"The growing demand for Inseego's high-performance 5G products is a testament to the innovation, reliability and security that we build into every one of our solutions," said Simon Rayne, senior vice president and managing director, UK, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific for Inseego. "We're proud that Sunrise UPC has chosen the MiFi M2000 to connect their customers to the 5G network, and to help enable exciting new applications in tourism, agriculture, healthcare, entertainment and other industries."

Exceptional signal performance indoors, outdoors and in remote locations

The Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 can deliver gigabit-plus* data speeds in sub-6 GHz bands. It also supports new applications requiring the ultra-low latency responsiveness that 5G technology enables. The MiFi M2000 provides a reliable and secure 5G experience, allowing Sunrise UPC customers to:

Enjoy faster throughput with Wi-Fi 6 - The 5G MiFi M2000 uses efficient, simultaneous, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology which offers up to 4x greater throughput per user* and significantly faster speeds for connected devices compared to Wi-Fi 5. It provides secure connections for up to 30 Wi-Fi enabled devices.

- The 5G MiFi M2000 uses efficient, simultaneous, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 technology which offers up to 4x greater throughput per user* and significantly faster speeds for connected devices compared to Wi-Fi 5. It provides secure connections for up to 30 Wi-Fi enabled devices. Connect with enterprise-grade security - Designed and developed in the USA, the 5G MiFi M2000 series provides multiple layers of protection with the latest WPA 3 Wi-Fi security protocol, advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network, VPN pass-through and Open VPN.

- Designed and developed in the USA, the 5G MiFi M2000 series provides multiple layers of protection with the latest WPA 3 Wi-Fi security protocol, advanced encryption, hacker prevention, password protection, Guest Wi-Fi network, VPN pass-through and Open VPN. Connect any Wi-Fi enabled device to the power of 5G With a large 2.4" touchscreen color display and simple menus supporting multiple languages, the plug-and-play 5G MiFi 2000 makes it easy to connect laptops, smartphones, tablets and other Wi-Fi enabled devices.

With a large 2.4" touchscreen color display and simple menus supporting multiple languages, the plug-and-play 5G MiFi 2000 makes it easy to connect laptops, smartphones, tablets and other Wi-Fi enabled devices. All-day power and pocket-sized portability With its sleek, compact design, long battery life and fast recharging, the MiFi M2000 can go with you anywhere and power your Wi-Fi connections all day*.

Bringing 5G to a world of new applications

From data-hungry consumers to remote workers to cutting-edge enterprise applications, the 5G MiFi M2000provides ultra-fast, secure, reliable 5G connectivity for applications that require high speed, high capacity and low latency, including tourism, healthcare, emergency response, manufacturing, education, entertainment and more.

To learn more about Inseego 5G solutions or schedule an executive interview, please contact press@inseego.com.

*Actual speeds and coverage may vary. 4x higher Wi-Fi 6 throughput per user when multiple devices are connected. Battery life and charge time may vary depending on the number of connected devices and activity. Inseego 5G MiFi M2000 chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6 and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company's patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com Putting5GtoWork

About Sunrise UPC

Sunrise UPC offers Switzerland's leading gigabit fibre optic cable network and one of the world's best mobile networks. Sunrise UPC offers the fastest and most reliable 5G mobile network in Switzerland (connect magazine 1/2021). The Sunrise UPC 5G network covers more than 780 cities and villages with high-speed 5G (up to 2 Gbit/s) and over 93.6% of the Swiss population with basic 5G (up to 1 Gbit/s). In addition to this, Sunrise UPC offers the best geographic 4G/LTE coverage across more than 96% of Switzerland to 99.98% of the population. 4G+ coverage is approximately 90% of the Swiss population, with speeds of up to 900 Mbit/s. Sunrise UPC provides more than 1.1 million residential and business customers with fast and easy access to the digital world at home and on the move. UPC Switzerland reaches around 3 million households with its high-performance network of fiber-optic cables and offers Internet speeds of 1 Gbit/s throughout the entire distribution area regardless of whether it is in the city or the countryside. At the end of 2020, Sunrise and UPC together had 2.79 m mobile customers, 1.18 m broadband customers and 1.27 m TV customers in Switzerland.

www.sunrise.ch www.upc.ch

©2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo and MiFi are registered trademarks of Inseego Corp.

Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210824005372/en/

Contacts:

Inseego Media contact:

Anette Gaven

Tel: +1 (619) 993-3058

Anette.Gaven@inseego.com

Investor Relations contact:

Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Group

Tel: +1 (212) 868-6760

Sunrise UPC

Media Relations

media@sunrise.net

Phone: 0800 333 000