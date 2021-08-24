Handelsbanken, a leading Swedish bank claiming the best customer satisfaction in annual survey, will outsource all card personalization processes to IDEMIA.

To cope with constantly changing global market trends and services, banks need to invest in personalization technologies if they want to meet future challenges and stay one step ahead in the innovation game. IDEMIA, Augmented identity world leader, has been selected by Handelsbanken as outsourcing partner for Handelsbanken's card personalization.

IDEMIA's cutting-edge technology in card personalization will be available for Handelsbanken customers, as well as future online services such as customer on-boarding mobile identity to activate a card or provide secure customer authentication by tapping the card on the phone.

IDEMIA will support Handelsbanken to deliver best-in-class customer service and stay true to their world-class reputation. IDEMIA will start to convert all the bank's embossed cards by adopting the latest 'Lazer-Pro' techniques. With longstanding card manufacturing experience, IDEMIA will be a one-stop shop for all Handelsbanken's current and future card needs.

IDEMIA's Financial Institutions Service Line Vice President, Alex Nolan said: "We're thrilled Handelsbanken have selected us to take care of their card personalization. We will bring them both our in-depth know-how in card manufacturing and personalization as well as our digital services offering

Handelsbanken's Head Development of Payments Kajsa Bohr said: We are pleased that IDEMIA has demonstrated that they can meet our high demands on quality and future proof services and we are looking forward to our cooperation."

