Envirotech Vehicles, Inc: Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement With Shine Solar, LLC

CORONA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (OTCQB:ADOM), a provider of new zero-emission, purpose-built electric vehicles (the "Company"), announced today that they have entered into a Factory Authorized Representative Agreement (the "Agreement") with Shine Solar, LLC. ("Shine Solar"), allowing the Rogers, Arkansas- based solar energy equipment provider to promote and sell Envirotech products throughout the United States. At the commencement of the agreement, Shine Solar is required to purchase at least one van and one Class 4 or Class 5 truck to keep available for demonstrations for the duration of the agreement.

Shine Solar, LLC is a full-service solar energy equipment provider headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas with offices in Tennessee and Oklahoma. They offer green alternatives to power that are both financially and environmentally beneficial to customers.

"Shine Solar is a well-known and respected provider of solar energy equipment in cities across Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee," commented Phillip Oldridge, CEO of Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. "They have a broad and expanding service area and customer base that is actively looking for green energy solutions. With our best-in-class fleet of zero-emission purpose built electric vehicles, we are pleased to be able to offer an environmentally friendly transportation alternative to existing and potential Shine Solar customers, as well as continue to grow our market share throughout the South and Midwest."

Nicholas Gorden, Shine Solar's CEO, said, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Envirotech Vehicles. As a leading provider of solar energy equipment, we are excited to be able to expand our platform and provide our customers with a state-of-the-art electric vehicle alternative."

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. is a provider of purpose-built zero-emission electric vehicles focused on reducing the total cost of vehicle ownership and helping fleet operators unlock the benefits of green technology. We serve commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies and colleges and universities to meet the increasing demand for heavy duty electric vehicles. Our vehicles address the challenges of traditional fuel price cost instability and local, state and federal environmental regulatory compliance. For more information visit www.EVTVUSA.com.

About Shine Solar, LLC

Shine Solar is a solar installation and energy services company based in Rogers, Arkansas, with offices in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Founded by brothers Nick and Caleb Gorden in 2016, the company operates throughout Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi, and Tennessee and is one of the largest solar installers in the region. Shine Solar also offers HVAC and home energy efficiency services through its Shine Air and Shine Home divisions. For more information about Shine Solar, visit our website at www.shinesolar.com/media-center.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results, prospects or performance are forward-looking statements. While they are based on the current expectations and beliefs of management, such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this press release, including the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (formerly known as ADOMANI, Inc.) with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words "planned," "expected," "believes," "strategy," "opportunity," "anticipated," "outlook," "designed," and similar words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Envirotech Vehicles undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances or unanticipated events.

